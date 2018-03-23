Former solicitor Michael Lynn appears in court via video-link from prison

A Dublin court has heard that former solicitor Michael Lynn, who is accused of multi-million euro thefts, will be arraigned in May.

Mr Lynn (49) appeared briefly via video-link from Cloverhill Prison in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Mr Lynn, who was wearing an open-necked shirt, jumper and trousers, said little during the brief appearance, except to say, “Good morning, your honour” and “Thank you, your honour”.

His barrister, Karl Monahan BL, requested an arraignment date of May 8th, which was agreed to by Judge Martin Nolan.

Mr Lynn, with an address in St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin, is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of almost €30 million from seven financial institutions.

In one of the sample charges before the court, Mr Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1 million from Irish Nationwide on April 4, 2007.

In another sample count, he is charged with stealing €3.6 million from Ulster Bank on October 20, 2006.

Mr Lynn was extradited to Ireland earlier this month from Brazil, where he has been living for several years.