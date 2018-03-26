Appeal for information on Polish man missing four years

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for information about a Polish man reported missing in Dublin four years ago.

Konrad Misiak, who had been living in the Finglas area of Dublin, was reported missing by his housemates to Finglas Garda station on March 25th, 2014.

Despite intensive efforts to locate him, Mr Misiak has not been seen since.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Polish community, to come forward with any information relating to his disappearance.

Callers to Crimestoppers do not need to leave their name or address and can claim a reward for information that significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call on 1800-250025.

“Konrad has been missing for almost four years now. He lived in the Finglas area, and had been resident in Ireland for approximately seven years. Prior to his disappearance, Konrad Misiak may have travelled to Courtown, Co Wexford, however, this is unconfirmed,” said Det Insp Des McTiernan of Blanchardstown Garda station.

The missing man was described by his housemates as approximately 157cm (5ft 1in) in height, of slight build with brown fair hair and he wore glasses. When last seen, he was described as wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket.

“We are appealing to the public, and in particular members of Dublin’s Polish community, to come forward with any information about Konrad’s disappearance or current wherabouts,” added Det Insp McTiernan. “Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.