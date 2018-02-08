Appeal for information about van used in Dublin killing

Gardaí are trying to track the movements of a white Renault Kangoo van that the men who killed Jason Molyneux used to escape.

Last month Mr Molyneux (27) from North William Street, Dublin, was shot six times in the chest and stomach after he went to meet someone at James Larkin House flats complex in Dublin 1 at 9.45pm.

The father-of-one was known to gardaí for his involvement in serious and organised crime and had more than 120 convictions.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who saw a white Renault Kangoo van registration number 10-D-126064 in or around the general area of James Larkin House on the evening of January 30th or since January 12th.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses who observed the same van found abandoned a short distance back from the East Link toll bridge in front of Fisherman’s Wharf apartments, at the pedestrian entrance into York Road at 9.48pm on the January 30th and later found on fire shortly after midnight at the same location.

Anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in either of these locations or anybody who may have been using a camera while travelling have been urged to go to gardaí.

In particular, taxi drivers and other professional drivers in the North Stand, East Wall and Irishtown areas.

Investigating gardaí can be contacted at Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000