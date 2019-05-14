Ana Kriégel hit several times with weapon as she lay on floor, trial told

Ana Kriégel was struck several times with a weapon as she lay on the floor of the derelict house where she died, the trial of two 14-year-old’s accused of her murder heard on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl’s body was found in a front room of the farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin on May 17th, 2018.

John Hoade, a blood pattern and DNA specialist from Forensic Science Ireland told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC three types of blood patterns were found in the room.

Impact patterns were found on the walls. The witness said these patterns can result from an object or weapon striking liquid blood, causing it to fly through the air. It can occur when an assault causes bleeding or a strike impacts an area which was already bleeding.

Cast-off patterns were also found on the wall. These are caused when blood is released from an object during its motion. It often occurs during an assault with a weapon when blood flies off the weapon as it travels through the air.

A saturation blood stain was found on the carpet to the left of the door to the room. These occur where liquid blood accumulates on an absorbent surface.

Mr Hoade said the patterns indicate Ana was struck several times while lying to the left of the entrance to the room. She lay here for a period of time before being moved further into the room where she was eventually found.

“Her body had been moved from the area where she bled out to where her body was discovered,” the witness said as he went through photographs from the scene.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched, the prosecution claims.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.