Man due in court to be charged with murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick 15 years ago

A man is due to appear in court in Limerick on Wednesday afternoon, charged with the murder of a 25 year old man whose body was found buried in a shallow woodland grave on the outskirts of the city 15 years ago.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was arrested on Monday for questioning about the murder of Lee Slattery, whose remains were found at Delmege House estate, near Moyross, on May 31st, 2010.

Mr Slattery’s remains were found after his father, Ray Slattery, who died in 2021, received confidential information about where his son’s body was buried.

Mr Slattery had been reported missing on May 27th, 2010, and his father received an anonymous phone call on May 30th informing him that his son’s remains were buried at the Delmege House Estate. After the family were unable to find the remains, they contacted gardaí.

The area was cordoned off and Garda Technical Bureau experts arrived to supervise the management of the site. A preliminary dig revealed human remains which were later exhumed and confirmed as those of Mr Slattery. It was found he had been shot several times in his body and head.

The suspect, who was just 17 at the time of the killing, was arrested on Monday morning and taken for questioning to a Garda station in Limerick. He was held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows gardai hold suspects for up to seven days.

A woman in her 30s, who was also arrested on Monday morning as part of the same investigation, has since been released and gardaí say that they will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to her alleged involvement in the case.

It is understood that the investigation was the subject of an internal Garda review in 2021. New information came to light on foot of that review which led to the latest series of arrests in the investigation and a decision from the DPP on Wednesday to charge a suspect with the killing.