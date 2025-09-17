Foreign lab tests show Alexei Navalny was poisoned, says his widow

Yulia Navalnaya says biological material from husband Alexei Navalny, pictured, was smuggled abroad in 2024 and examined. Photograph: Mladen Antonov/Getty

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said two foreign laboratories had carried out tests on biological samples obtained from her husband that showed he was poisoned.

Mr Navalny died suddenly at the age of 47 on February 16th, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving Russia’s opposition of its most popular leader.

Ms Navalnaya has repeatedly accused Russia of killing him, an allegation the Kremlin dismisses as nonsense. Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that before Mr Navalny died there had been plans to swap him in a prisoner exchange with the West.

She posted a video on X in which she said that biological material from Mr Navalny was smuggled abroad in 2024 and that two laboratories examined the material.

“These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned,” Ms Navalnaya said.

She demanded the laboratories release their findings about what she called the “inconvenient truth”. She did not specify which poison the laboratories had found.

“These results are of public importance and must be published. We all deserve to know the truth,” Ms Navalnaya said.

Yulia Navalnaya says the truth about her husband's death was inconvenient for some politicians in the West. Photograph: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Asked about Ms Navalnaya’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I don’t know anything about these statements of hers, and I can’t say anything.”

The Kremlin casts Mr Navalny’s political allies as dangerous extremists out to destabilise Russia on behalf of the West. It says Mr Putin enjoys overwhelming support among ordinary Russians.

Mr Navalny had described Putin’s Russia as a brittle criminal state run by thieves, sycophants and spies who care only about money. He had long forecast Russia could face seismic political turmoil, including revolution.

In one of his last essays, Mr Navalny in 2023 admonished the Russian elite for its venality, expressing hatred for those who squandered a historic opportunity to reform the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

He earned admiration around the world for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he underwent treatment for what western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia.

He was arrested on arrival and was serving sentences on fraud, extremism and other charges that he said were trumped up to silence him.

Last year, Ms Navalnaya dismissed information from Russian investigators that Mr Navalny had died from “a combination of diseases”.

US intelligence agencies have determined that Mr Putin did not order Mr Navalny killed, the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal have said.

In her video, Ms Navalnaya described what she said were her husband’s last moments. He felt ill in a small exercise cell and was crouched on the ground in pain, she said. But he was then put in a punishment cell.

“Alexei lay on the floor and pulled his knees up to his stomach and moaned in pain,” she said. “He said his chest and stomach were burning. Then he began to vomit.”

She showed a picture of what she said was the cell. It showed a pile of vomit on the floor.

Ms Navalnaya said the truth about her husband’s death was inconvenient for some unidentified politicians in the West, but gave no specifics. - Reuters