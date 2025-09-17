Bartra to create 3,000 jobs in next five years with specialised homecare service

Bartra Homecare will offer care for activities of daily living moving into dementia and palliative care.

More than 3,000 jobs are to be created in the next five years through a specialised homecare service driven by the Bartra Group.

Bartra Homecare will be headed by former Dublin Bus chief executive Ray Coyne, and promises to deliver an “enhanced model” of person-centred care benefitting both private and public service users.

Initially concentrating on the Greater Dublin Area, including counties Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, the Irish-owned enterprise aims to eventually move nationwide, servicing 3,000 clients within three years.

“Our purpose is to raise the standard of home care in Ireland, one home at a time,” said Mr Coyne.

Headquartered initially in central Dublin, but based in communities as they scale, Bartra Homecare will offer care for daily living activities, moving into dementia and palliative care.

Bartra’s model into the future envisages the client designing the model of care they require, rather than fitting into a one-size-fits-all approach.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live the life they choose, in the comfort of their own home and community, supported by high-quality, person-centred care,” said Mr Coyne.