Two charged with murder after man found with fatal injuries in Lisburn

Man (37) and woman (38) due to appear in court over death of 42-year-old Barry Furfey in Co Antrim

Barry Furfey: died in hospital after being found with injuries at an address in Lisburn. Photograph: PSNI
Jessica Coates and Rebecca Black, PA
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 07:22

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Co Antrim.

Barry Furfey (42), died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, police said.

PSNI Det InspJill Angus earlier issued an appeal for information.

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online.

