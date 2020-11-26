People’s movement to work ‘down a third’ since October, says Google

People’s movements to and from work has fallen by a third since early October while mobility around homes has increased, according to new Google data.

The information, based on location tracking on phones, comes amid a pandemic in which drastically reduced mobility is considered key to halting the virus spread.

Ireland entered Level 5 lockdown at midnight, October 21st, which dramatically cut back the opportunity to get out and about.

However, earlier this month the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed frustration that many people in a position to work from home were not doing so.

“This message really hasn’t gotten through when you look at the traffic and when you look at what is going on the workplaces,” he said.

The Google data covering October 6th to November 17th does much to help us understand what ishappening, comparing patterns over the recent six weeks to those during a similar period at the very beginning of the year.

It shows an apparent decline in the rate of “visits” to workplaces, which have fallen by 34 per cent when set against this comparative baseline.

Similarly, public transport has dropped by more than half in keeping with ongoing trends (down 52 per cent) and mobility around domestic settings has climbed 14 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, given the lack of restrictions, the rate of visits to supermarkets and pharmacies has not changed at all across the country (slight variations are recorded on a county-by-county basis), although more people seem to be going to parks (up 14 per cent) and fewer to retail and recreation spaces such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, museums and cinemas – obviously because most are closed (down 42 per cent).

Google explained that its measurement of “visits” is calculated from the data of users who have opted in to location history settings on Google accounts.

The recent daily movement samples are compared to a baseline value to calculate changes in patterns. This baseline is the median value for the corresponding days of the week taken during the five-week period between January 3rd and February 6th, before Covid-19 took hold of society.

The company qualifies its findings, however, by pointing out its calculations depend on user settings, connectivity and whether they meet a “privacy threshold” - where individual user information is anonymised.

“As with all samples, this may or may not represent the exact behaviour of a wider population,” it says.

“No personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point.”

Such manipulation of big data also gives more localised insights. In Dublin for instance, it shows a far higher decline in visits to workplaces, down 47 per cent compared to the headline figure of 34 per cent. There were similar, larger declines in trips to public transport sites such as train stations (60 per cent compared to 52 per cent) and in retail and recreation (48 per cent compared to 42 per cent).

In the capital, the proportional increase in trips to parks more than doubled (30 per cent compared to 14 per cent) – possibly a reflectionof the amount of parks available.

In Co Cork, the rate of decline in visits to workplaces was less than the headline figure, at 32 per cent, and fewer people appeared to visit parks (- 4 per cent).

Co Galway recorded the same workplace pattern as Cork, but visits to parks there dropped substantially by 18 per cent. In Co Limerick, workplace visits only fell by 29 per cent.