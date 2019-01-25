What’s making you happy? Mary Oliver, Queen and the one that didn’t get away

We asked what was making you happy this week and here’s what you said

The late poet Mary Oliver speaks during a women’s conference in 2010 in Long Beach, California Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Each week we ask what’s making you happy. Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter.

Here is a selection of your responses this week:

Reading poetry by the late, great Mary Oliver. She’s a wonder – James

I’m happy because I’m going somewhere sunny in the next few hours and the line at US Customs was tiny – Ciara

Listening to A Night At The Opera by Queen – Denise

Husband home today after a month away working. He missed Christmas with us and can’t wait to see us today – Jennifer

Heading into UCD for my last semester. Feeling happy that I finally listened to the voice in my head, and went back to study 3 years ago – Margarita

I got married last year to the one I thought had gotten away 20 years ago and am now five months pregnant at 43, after an IVF/ICSI procedure which only gave us a 10 per cent chance of success – Nollaig

