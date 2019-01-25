What’s making you happy? Mary Oliver, Queen and the one that didn’t get away

Each week we ask what’s making you happy. Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter.

Here is a selection of your responses this week:

Reading poetry by the late, great Mary Oliver. She’s a wonder – James

I’m happy because I’m going somewhere sunny in the next few hours and the line at US Customs was tiny – Ciara

Listening to A Night At The Opera by Queen – Denise

Husband home today after a month away working. He missed Christmas with us and can’t wait to see us today – Jennifer

Heading into UCD for my last semester. Feeling happy that I finally listened to the voice in my head, and went back to study 3 years ago – Margarita

I got married last year to the one I thought had gotten away 20 years ago and am now five months pregnant at 43, after an IVF/ICSI procedure which only gave us a 10 per cent chance of success – Nollaig