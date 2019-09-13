What’s making you happy: kids (and adults) off to college and crisp Autumn days

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

My son, anchor aweigh sailed off to University then sent me a reassuring text at 4 :01am that also gave me a chuckle, “I’m home. I’m just prioritising my socialising skills all this week” – Tom

At the tender age of 42, I started college this week for the first time – Karen

My eldest starts at Trinity College Dublin this week. First year physics. Am a proud mama – Carol

It’s finally Autumn. The best season. Enjoying putting on my thick opaque tights and getting the warm gear down from the attic – Sarah