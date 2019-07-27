Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
We love the Dublin Fringe Festival programme, but are tired of FaceApp pics of people looking old
Taylor Swift in the trailer for the movie Cats
What’s Hot
All Together Now The most anticipated music festival of the summer kicks off in Waterford on Friday
Dublin Fringe Festival programme Full of great stuff, better get booking
Opening Ceremony’s plaid tote Great update of a shopping classic
Lethal Dialect The Dublin rapper returns with a gig in the Workman’s Club in August
The Prosecco Express Irish comedian Joanne McNally’s upcoming show
Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling Pre-order time for the third book in this brilliant series
Hyper-local streetwear Representing your neighbourhood on your clothing
What’s Not
Cats The movie trailer alone is nightmarish
FreeNow Could they not have come up with a better name?
Dublin markets Terribly sad that the capital can’t support the markets we need
KLM The airline has been limping through PR disasters
FaceApp No more unnerving photographs of people when they’re older, please
Netflix Shares plummeting alongside poor US subscriber news
Visors Ditch the bucket hats