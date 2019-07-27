Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

We love the Dublin Fringe Festival programme, but are tired of FaceApp pics of people looking old

Taylor Swift in the trailer for the movie Cats

What’s Hot

All Together Now The most anticipated music festival of the summer kicks off in Waterford on Friday

Dublin Fringe Festival programme Full of great stuff, better get booking

Opening Ceremony’s plaid tote Great update of a shopping classic

Lethal Dialect The Dublin rapper returns with a gig in the Workman’s Club in August

Comedian Joanne McNally. File photograph: Aidan Crawley
The Prosecco Express Irish comedian Joanne McNally’s upcoming show

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling Pre-order time for the third book in this brilliant series

Hyper-local streetwear Representing your neighbourhood on your clothing

What’s Not

Cats The movie trailer alone is nightmarish

FreeNow Could they not have come up with a better name?

Dublin markets Terribly sad that the capital can’t support the markets we need

KLM The airline has been limping through PR disasters

FaceApp No more unnerving photographs of people when they’re older, please

Netflix Shares plummeting alongside poor US subscriber news

Visors Ditch the bucket hats

Your Comments
