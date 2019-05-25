Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Andrew Scott and the Dublin Flea are up, smoothies and podcast ramblers are down
Andrew Scott, who played the role of the ‘hot priest’ in season two of Fleabag, will star in the new series of Black Mirror. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
WHAT’S HOT
Larkins
Independent brewing company in Wicklow making delicious pale ale
Dublin Flea Market
Back in business at the Digital Hub, Thomas Street, the last Sunday of May, June and July
Wild Atlantic Seaweed Baths
Fancy a hot seaweed dip in a whiskey barrel on a pier? Follow @wildatlanticseaweedbaths on Instagram for more
Andrew Scott
From the hot priest in Fleabag to starring in series five of Black Mirror
Little Mikes
New Dublin wine bar in Mount Merrion from the people at Michael’s
Glass skin
Dewy, glowing skin. Shimmer this summer
Jam Park
The food, games, bar, and venue from Bodytonic is now open in Swords
WHAT’S NOT
Luna
Sad news that the much-loved excellent Dublin restaurant has closed
Smoothies
The number of juice and smoothie bars in Ireland dropped from 142 in 2013 to 62 in 2018, according to Euromonitor International
Victoria Beckham’s graffiti T
€250 for something that evokes the last day of school. No thanks!
Busy cancelled
Busy Philipps’s Busy Tonight show has come to a premature end
Podcast ramblers
Get to the point
New clothes
Even Brown Thomas is getting in on the pre-owned/vintage action
Aladdin
The clips for Guy Ritchie’s remake keep coming, each worse than the last