Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Andrew Scott and the Dublin Flea are up, smoothies and podcast ramblers are down

Andrew Scott, who played the role of the ‘hot priest’ in season two of Fleabag, will star in the new series of Black Mirror. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Andrew Scott, who played the role of the ‘hot priest’ in season two of Fleabag, will star in the new series of Black Mirror. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

 

WHAT’S HOT

Larkins
Independent brewing company in Wicklow making delicious pale ale

Dublin Flea Market
Back in business at the Digital Hub, Thomas Street, the last Sunday of May, June and July

Wild Atlantic Seaweed Baths
Fancy a hot seaweed dip in a whiskey barrel on a pier? Follow @wildatlanticseaweedbaths on Instagram for more

Andrew Scott
From the hot priest in Fleabag to starring in series five of Black Mirror

Little Mikes
New Dublin wine bar in Mount Merrion from the people at Michael’s

Glass skin
Dewy, glowing skin. Shimmer this summer

Jam Park
The food, games, bar, and venue from Bodytonic is now open in Swords

WHAT’S NOT

Luna
Sad news that the much-loved excellent Dublin restaurant has closed

Smoothies
The number of juice and smoothie bars in Ireland dropped from 142 in 2013 to 62 in 2018, according to Euromonitor International 

Victoria Beckham’s graffiti T
€250 for something that evokes the last day of school. No thanks!

Busy cancelled
Busy Philipps’s Busy Tonight show has come to a premature end

Podcast ramblers
Get to the point

New clothes
Even Brown Thomas is getting in on the pre-owned/vintage action

Aladdin 
The clips for Guy Ritchie’s remake keep coming, each worse than the last

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.