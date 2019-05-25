Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

WHAT’S HOT

Larkins

Independent brewing company in Wicklow making delicious pale ale

Dublin Flea Market

Back in business at the Digital Hub, Thomas Street, the last Sunday of May, June and July

Wild Atlantic Seaweed Baths

Fancy a hot seaweed dip in a whiskey barrel on a pier? Follow @wildatlanticseaweedbaths on Instagram for more

Andrew Scott

From the hot priest in Fleabag to starring in series five of Black Mirror

Little Mikes

New Dublin wine bar in Mount Merrion from the people at Michael’s

Glass skin

Dewy, glowing skin. Shimmer this summer

Jam Park

The food, games, bar, and venue from Bodytonic is now open in Swords

WHAT’S NOT

Luna

Sad news that the much-loved excellent Dublin restaurant has closed

Smoothies

The number of juice and smoothie bars in Ireland dropped from 142 in 2013 to 62 in 2018, according to Euromonitor International

Victoria Beckham’s graffiti T

€250 for something that evokes the last day of school. No thanks!

Busy cancelled

Busy Philipps’s Busy Tonight show has come to a premature end

Podcast ramblers

Get to the point

New clothes

Even Brown Thomas is getting in on the pre-owned/vintage action

Aladdin

The clips for Guy Ritchie’s remake keep coming, each worse than the last