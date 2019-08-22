What you can buy in north Dublin and Co Galway for €345,000?
Town&Country: Two-bedroom Ashtown apartment or six-bed near Headford
Town: Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15
TOWN
Address 10 Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15
Agent Auctioneera
In a scheme built on the former Phoenix Park Racecourse, on the Ashtown-Castleknock boundary in north Dublin, this second-floor apartment measures 90sq m (968sq ft). A striking element is the natural light brought in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Accommodation includes a living room with Junckers flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and two huge windows; a kitchen; a bathroom; and two bedrooms, one with en suite. A balcony runs across the living room and one bedroom. BER: B3
Plus Masses of glass in the living room
Minus The landscaping and communal areas are uninspiring
COUNTRY
Address Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway
Agent Gerry Mullin Auctioneer
On 0.3ha (0.75ac), this 371sq m (4,000sq ft) house has a living room on the ground floor, along with four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry. Upstairs are a dining room, a kitchen, a living room, and two more bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has an en suite with Jacuzzi. There is an attached garage. BER: C1
Plus Many rooms have two or more windows
Minus Bedrooms and living rooms on both floors