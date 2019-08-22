What you can buy in north Dublin and Co Galway for €345,000?

Town&Country: Two-bedroom Ashtown apartment or six-bed near Headford

Town: Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15

Town: Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15

 

TOWN

Address 10 Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15
Agent Auctioneera
In a scheme built on the former Phoenix Park Racecourse, on the Ashtown-Castleknock boundary in north Dublin, this second-floor apartment measures 90sq m (968sq ft). A striking element is the natural light brought in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Accommodation includes a living room with Junckers flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and two huge windows; a kitchen; a bathroom; and two bedrooms, one with en suite. A balcony runs across the living room and one bedroom. BER: B3
Plus Masses of glass in the living room
Minus The landscaping and communal areas are uninspiring

COUNTRY

Country: Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway
Country: Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway

Address Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway
Agent Gerry Mullin Auctioneer
On 0.3ha (0.75ac), this 371sq m (4,000sq ft) house has a living room on the ground floor, along with four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry. Upstairs are a dining room, a kitchen, a living room, and two more bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has an en suite with Jacuzzi. There is an attached garage. BER: C1
Plus Many rooms have two or more windows
Minus Bedrooms and living rooms on both floors

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.