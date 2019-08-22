What you can buy in north Dublin and Co Galway for €345,000?

TOWN

Address 10 Millrace Court, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15

Agent Auctioneera

In a scheme built on the former Phoenix Park Racecourse, on the Ashtown-Castleknock boundary in north Dublin, this second-floor apartment measures 90sq m (968sq ft). A striking element is the natural light brought in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Accommodation includes a living room with Junckers flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and two huge windows; a kitchen; a bathroom; and two bedrooms, one with en suite. A balcony runs across the living room and one bedroom. BER: B3

Plus Masses of glass in the living room

Minus The landscaping and communal areas are uninspiring

COUNTRY

Country: Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway

Address Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway

Agent Gerry Mullin Auctioneer

On 0.3ha (0.75ac), this 371sq m (4,000sq ft) house has a living room on the ground floor, along with four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry. Upstairs are a dining room, a kitchen, a living room, and two more bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has an en suite with Jacuzzi. There is an attached garage. BER: C1

Plus Many rooms have two or more windows

Minus Bedrooms and living rooms on both floors