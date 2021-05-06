What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Cavan?

TOWN

Address: 18 Innisfallen Parade, Phibsboro, Dublin 7

Agent: Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This mid-terrace house located just off Dorset Street is close to colleges, the Mater hospital and Drumcondra railway station. Extending to 57sq m (614sq ft), there is potential to add more space in the form of a double-height extension to the rear – as the house is split level – and there is precedent for this type of construction on the road, subject to planning. With timber flooring throughout, the property had a new boiler and insulation installed in 2019, and though the outdoor space to the rear is small, the Blessington Street Basin, Phoenix Park and botanic gardens are all within walking distance.

Plus: Central location and two double bedrooms

Minus: Traffic could be an issue on GAA match days

Crossbane, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

COUNTRY

Address: Crossbane, Mullagh, Co Cavan

Agent: Fintan Cahill Estate Agents

This five-bedroom house in Mullagh is just four miles (6.4km) from Virginia in Co Cavan, and is set on a large mature elevated site surrounded by trees. At the end of a driveway with electric gates, the gardens have photosensitive lighting and the sunroom to the side of the house has a south-westerly aspect. Extending to 263sq m (2,831sq ft) in total, the property has high-speed broadband – and for families – the national school is 600m down the road, with secondary schools located in Virginia and Kells.

Plus: Large house in turnkey condition

Minus: It’s a drive to the local shops