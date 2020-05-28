What will €180,000 buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?
Town&Country: An apartment in Coolock or a townhouse in an historic Tipp town
13 Orchard Way, Ayrfield, Dublin 13
TOWN
Address 13 Orchard Way, Ayrfield, Dublin 13
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
This ground floor one-bedroom apartment is larger than average with around 54sq m of living space. It’s also ready to walk into having been redecorated throughout and it comes with its own patio and parking space.
Plus Renovated throughout
Minus That laminate flooring is noisy
COUNTRY
Address 7 Burke Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary
Agent REA Stokes & Quirke
Terraced four-bedroom townhouse in the centre of historic Fethard which was founded in the early 13th century. The house is in turnkey condition having been refurbished and decorated throughout in shades of white and grey. Just over 150sq m of living space over three floors with a sun trap patio to the rear.
Plus Ready to walk into
Minus Shame there is no garden for a house of this size