What will €150k buy in Portugal, Greece, France, Australia and Co Roscommon

IRELAND: CO ROSCOMMON

Pat Hughes & Co is seeking €150,000 for this four-bedroom bungalow at Moneymore, Knockgrohery, Co Roscommon

PORTUGAL, LISBON

Made for morning coffee and a custard tart, the balcony of this one-bedroom apartment overlooks the city rooftops. The attic style apartment is in a pink painted period building within walking distance of Lisbon landmarks including the parliament and railway station. The iconic tram 28 trundles nearby and Cascais is a 30 minute journey away. The attic style apartment with sloping ceilings is colourfully decorated and ready to move into.

Price: €150,000

Agent: jll.pt

GREECE, SKOPELOS

There’s no car access to this detached one-bedroom house with sea views on the island of Skopelos, setting for the Mamma Mia movies. The 161 sq m property is set over two levels with a large storage area underneath the house. There’s a livingroom, kitchen and bathroom on the first floor with a steep staircase leading to the next level where there’s a large bedroom leading to a terrace with spectacular views.

Price: €150,000

Agent: en.spitogatos.gr

FRANCE, POITOU CHARENTES

Renovated farmhouse located in a hamlet near the medieval city of Ruffec in the Poitou Charentes region of south western France. The four-bedroom cut stone house has around 135 sq m of living space with a small part of the upper floor yet to be renovated. The property includes a garden, a barn – part of which is thought to date back to the 11th century – additional outbuildings and a bread oven.

Price: €149,500

Agent: french-property.com

AUSTRALIA, BROOME, WA

Set in the pearl fishing town of Broome on the north western coast of Australia, this three-bedroom house in the Cable Beach neighbourhood is a traditional build with a tin-topped verandah to the front. Inside, high pitched ceilings hung with fans and terracotta flooring throughout keep the home cool during the tropical weather. The house is set on a good sized plot with space to extend, or add a pool.

Price: €158,400.

Agent: broome.realmark.com.au