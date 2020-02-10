What sold for about €645k in Clontarf, Dún Laoghaire, Kilmacud and D18
This budget bought spacious family homes, some with work to do but space to build on
15 Copeland Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 sold for €645,000, 1 per cent less than its asking price
15 Copeland Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just over 105sq m (1,130sq ft), in need of refurbishment throughout but with scope to extend to the side and rear.
Asking €650,000
Sold €645,000
Difference -1%
Agent Lisney
72 Highthorn Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom end of terrace house located off Lower Mounttown Road. In walk-in condition with a country cottage feel and a large back garden.
Asking €645,000
Sold €645,000
Difference None
Agent DNG
25 Drummartin Road, Kilmacud, Dublin 14
Five-bedroom family home with 140sq m (1,506sq ft) of living space in need of upgrading, in a mature neighbourhood with the benefit of an 18m garden to the rear.
Asking €650,000
Sold €640,000
Difference -2%
Agent Clarkin Properties
3 The Lodge, Hersil Wood, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in turnkey condition with 175sq m (1,883sq ft) of living space on three levels and a cute picket fenced garden with garden room.
Asking €650,000
Sold €640,000
Difference -2%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
2 Glenbourne Park, Sandyford, Dublin 18
Turnkey five-bedroom house of just over 190sq m (2,045sq ft) with a large kitchen/livingroom opening to garden. Off-street parking and walking distance to Luas.
Asking €660,000
Sold €650,000
Difference -2%
Agent Baxter Real Estate
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020