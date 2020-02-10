What sold for about €645k in Clontarf, Dún Laoghaire, Kilmacud and D18

This budget bought spacious family homes, some with work to do but space to build on

15 Copeland Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just over 105sq m (1,130sq ft), in need of refurbishment throughout but with scope to extend to the side and rear. 
Asking €650,000 
Sold €645,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent Lisney

72 Highthorn Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom end of terrace house located off Lower Mounttown Road. In walk-in condition with a country cottage feel and a large back garden. 
Asking €645,000 
Sold €645,000 
Difference None 
Agent DNG

25 Drummartin Road, Kilmacud, Dublin 14 
Five-bedroom family home with 140sq m (1,506sq ft) of living space in need of upgrading, in a mature neighbourhood with the benefit of an 18m garden to the rear. 
Asking €650,000 
Sold €640,000 
Difference -2% 
Agent Clarkin Properties

3 The Lodge, Hersil Wood, Knocklyon, Dublin 16 
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in turnkey condition with 175sq m (1,883sq ft) of living space on three levels and a cute picket fenced garden with garden room. 
Asking €650,000 
Sold €640,000 
Difference -2% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

2 Glenbourne Park, Sandyford, Dublin 18 
Turnkey five-bedroom house of just over 190sq m (2,045sq ft) with a large kitchen/livingroom opening to garden. Off-street parking and walking distance to Luas. 
Asking €660,000 
Sold €650,000 
Difference -2% 
Agent Baxter Real Estate

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020