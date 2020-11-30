What sold for about €500k in Dublin 4, 13, 14, Wicklow and Limerick

74 Saint Magdalen Terrace, Irishtown, Dublin 4

Fully-refurbished three-bedroom end-of-terrace cottage with two-storey extension (85sqm/915sq ft) in a much sought-after location within walking distance of Dublin’s south docklands, and Sandymount and Ringsend villages.

Asking €475,000

Sold €505,000

Difference 6%

Agent Allen & Jacobs

6A Binn Eadair View, Sutton, Dublin 13

Detached three-bedroom mid-terrace house (126sqm/1,356sq ft) with converted attic located in popular and family-friendly cul-de-sac development off the Dublin Road in Sutton.

Asking €470,000

Sold €505,000

Difference 7%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

80 Woodside, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Newly-decorated four-bedroom mid-terrace house (110sq m/1,180sq ft) featuring cobblelock driveway and private south-facing rear garden conveniently located within a short distance of Rathfarnham village, Churchtown and Dundrum Town Centre.

Asking €495,000

Sold €492,500

Difference -1%

Agent Vincent Finnegan

St Jude’s, 10 Eglinton Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Terraced three-bay, two-storey over-basement Victorian period house comprising five bedrooms and three bathrooms (319sq m/3,434sq ft). While the property retains many of its original features including its ceiling coving, cornices and roses, and fireplaces, it is in need of restoration.

Asking €595,000

Sold €525,000

Difference -12%

Agent Dooley Auctioneers

29 Kilbane, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Co Limerick

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house (221sqm/2,379sq ft) on private landscaped gardens located on the sought-after Golf Links Road in Castletroy, and within close proximity of Monaleen and Milford national schools, Castletroy College and the University of Limerick.

Asking €450,000

Sold €515,000

Difference 14%

Agent Rooney Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register October/November 2020