What sold for €650k in Dublin 8, Terenure, Wicklow and Kinsale
This budget bought city homes needing work and water views in popular seaside towns
185 South Circular Road, Dublin 8: spacious terraced redbrick
185 South Circular Road, Dublin 8
Spacious terraced redbrick with six bedrooms and four bathrooms in good decorative order and with some original features. Landscaped back garden.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €650,000
Difference: None
Agent: Keane Thompson
78 Parkmore Drive, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of total renovation with about 113sq m of living space including an integrated garage.
Asking:€649,950
Sold: €650,000
Difference: None
Agent: Castle Estate Agents
38 Foxrock Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18
Four-bedroom, semi-detached house of 127sq m in need of complete refurbishment but with the benefit of an 85ft back garden.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €650,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: DNG
The Old Manse, Bayview, Wicklow town
Four-bedroom Georgian house overlooking the town with sea views. Renovated interior of about 160sq m with many period features. Walled back garden.
Asking: €700,000
Sold: €645,000
Difference: - 8%
Agent: McDonnell Properties
Folly House, Dromderrig, Kinsale, Co Cork
Sprawling three-bedroom detached house in need of updating on the edge of Kinsale with views over the water.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €650,000
Difference: None
Agent: Cohalan Dowling
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May and April 2019