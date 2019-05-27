What sold for €650k in Dublin 8, Terenure, Wicklow and Kinsale

185 South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Spacious terraced redbrick with six bedrooms and four bathrooms in good decorative order and with some original features. Landscaped back garden.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €650,000

Difference: None

Agent: Keane Thompson

78 Parkmore Drive, Terenure, Dublin 6W: includes an integrated garage

78 Parkmore Drive, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of total renovation with about 113sq m of living space including an integrated garage.

Asking:€649,950

Sold: €650,000

Difference: None

Agent: Castle Estate Agents

38 Foxrock Avenue, Dublin 18: 85ft back garden

38 Foxrock Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Four-bedroom, semi-detached house of 127sq m in need of complete refurbishment but with the benefit of an 85ft back garden.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €650,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: DNG

The Old Manse, Wicklow, Co Dublin: many period features

The Old Manse, Bayview, Wicklow town

Four-bedroom Georgian house overlooking the town with sea views. Renovated interior of about 160sq m with many period features. Walled back garden.

Asking: €700,000

Sold: €645,000

Difference: - 8%

Agent: McDonnell Properties

Folly House, Dromderrig, Kinsale, Co Cork: views over the water

Folly House, Dromderrig, Kinsale, Co Cork

Sprawling three-bedroom detached house in need of updating on the edge of Kinsale with views over the water.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €650,000

Difference: None

Agent: Cohalan Dowling

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May and April 2019