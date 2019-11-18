What sold for €400k in Crumlin, Cabra, Castleknock and Glasnevin
Budget bought walk-in homes in D12 and Ballybrack and a two-bed by Botanic Gardens
5 St Agnes Terrace in Crumlin, Dublin, 12 sold for €400,00 – 3 % above its asking price
5 St Agnes Terrace, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Fully renovated three-bedroom terraced redbrick house of 90sq m (969sq ft) with off-street parking in front and a gravelled patio garden to the rear.
Asking €390,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 3%
Agent Coldwell Banker
18 Fertullagh Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom house with a kitchen extension to the rear. About 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space in very good decorative order. Walled back garden.
Asking €350,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 14%
Agent Lisney
123 Castleknock Elms, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet residential setting about 10 minutes from Castleknock village.
Asking €395,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
32 Ralahine Drive, Ballybrack, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition located in the popular Watsons estate locality, close to the M11 and the M50.
Asking €425,000
Sold €397,500
Difference -6%
Agent Vincent Finnegan
4 St Teresa’s Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
Renovated two-bedroom townhouse in a popular conservation area close to the Botanic Gardens. Small patio garden with access to private laneway.
Asking €390,000
Sold €390,000
Difference None
Agent Quillsen
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019