What sold for €400k in Crumlin, Cabra, Castleknock and Glasnevin

5 St Agnes Terrace, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Fully renovated three-bedroom terraced redbrick house of 90sq m (969sq ft) with off-street parking in front and a gravelled patio garden to the rear.

Asking €390,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 3%

Agent Coldwell Banker

18 Fertullagh Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom house with a kitchen extension to the rear. About 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space in very good decorative order. Walled back garden.

Asking €350,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 14%

Agent Lisney

123 Castleknock Elms, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet residential setting about 10 minutes from Castleknock village.

Asking €395,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

32 Ralahine Drive, Ballybrack, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition located in the popular Watsons estate locality, close to the M11 and the M50.

Asking €425,000

Sold €397,500

Difference -6%

Agent Vincent Finnegan

4 St Teresa’s Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Renovated two-bedroom townhouse in a popular conservation area close to the Botanic Gardens. Small patio garden with access to private laneway.

Asking €390,000

Sold €390,000

Difference None

Agent Quillsen

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019