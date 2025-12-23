Parknasilla Hotel in Kerry posts €1.3m loss

The Parknasilla resort is situated close to the village of Sneem in Co Kerry.

The Parknasilla Resort & Spa in Kerry, owned by billionaire Jacqui Safra, slipped into the red last year due to the impact of interest payments and currency exchange rate changes.

Silork Ltd, the company behind the four-star hotel resort, recorded a €1.29 million loss in 2024, despite having made a strong €1.3 million profit in 2023.

The Parknasilla resort, which is situated close to the village of Sneem, comprises 86 bedrooms, 24 lodges, 38 three-bedroom villas, and a nine-hole golf course. The accounts say the hotel has “high annual demand” with up to 48 per cent repeat business.

The directors highlighted in the accounts that the resort’s continuing operating profit of €1.64 million in 2024, down 32 per cent from €2.4 million a year earlier. In a “satisfactory” year, the directors of the company put the change in operating profits down to increased operating expenses and “some once off costs”.

The €11.7 million in turnover last year was marginally ahead of the €11.53 million recorded in 2023 and the €11.56 million in 2022.

But it marked a significant improvement from the pandemic-hit level of €6.8 million in 2021, a sign of the hospitality industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resort opened a new €20 million loan facility with a UK-based investment company in May 2025, to refinance an existing €17.5 million loan from an unnamed US bank, dating from 2022.

The Topland Group is providing the loan facility, which is secured against the hotel and resort. The accounts state that the refinancing, to a euro denominated loan, has eliminated the foreign currency risk associated with the previous borrowings.

Movements in exchange rates contributed to the company’s loss in the year, as interest and loan repayment costs nearly tripled from €1.1 million in 2023 to €2.93 million.

Its employee headcount reached 126 in 2024, up from 121 in 2023, as staff costs increased 14 per cent from €3.9 million to €4.5 million.

Mr Safra, a member of the billionaire Swiss-Lebanese banking family, purchased the business in 2012 for around €11 million, alongside local businessman Tony Daly. A valuation carried out in late 2022 estimated its worth at €24 million.

In November 2023, the High Court granted a €146m judgment against Mr Safra, when a law suit was taken by MGG California LLC hoping to enforce a judgment against him from the New York supreme court, less credit for sums already secured.

The court heard that the debt had arisen from a personal guarantee for 2018 loans to his company, Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc.

Parknasilla has been contacted for comment.