What sold for €385k or less in D4, Raheny, Rialto and Phibsborough

A Ballsbridge bolthole, a refurbished cottage and a family home with converted attic

234 The Sweepstakes, in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for its asking price of €385,000

234 The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 
Large one-bed first-floor apartment in popular secluded scheme with secure parking and gate leading to a walkway to Lansdowne Road Dart station. 
Asking: €385,000 
Sold: €385,000 
Difference: None 
Agent: O’Regan Consulting

3 Limewood Court, Raheny, Dublin 5 
Recently redecorated three-bedroom townhouse with a large attic room used as a bedroom. Attractive grey-toned kitchen. Long fenced garden. 
Asking: €385,000 
Sold: €382,000 
Difference: -1% 
Agent: JB Kelly

3D Belfield Court, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 
Two-bed apartment with 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space in good decorative order in this popular scheme close to UCD with surface parking. 
Asking: €390,000 
Sold: €380,000 
Difference: -3% 
Agent: Wyse

2 Colberts Fort, Rialto, Dublin 8 
Terraced house bought in 2017 for €205,000 and fully renovated into an airy two-bed with fully fitted kitchen and a spacious split-level patio garden. 
Asking: €375,000 
Sold: €375,000 
Difference: None 
Agent: Felicity Fox

13 Avondale Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 
Renovated three-bedroom terraced house with about 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space including a good-sized kitchen with pantry, and a small roof terrace. 
Asking: €395,000 
Sold: €370,000 
Difference: -6% 
Agent: DNG 

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Nov/Dec 2018.