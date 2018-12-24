What sold for €385k or less in D4, Raheny, Rialto and Phibsborough

234 The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Large one-bed first-floor apartment in popular secluded scheme with secure parking and gate leading to a walkway to Lansdowne Road Dart station.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: None

Agent: O’Regan Consulting

3 Limewood Court, Raheny, Dublin 5

Recently redecorated three-bedroom townhouse with a large attic room used as a bedroom. Attractive grey-toned kitchen. Long fenced garden.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €382,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: JB Kelly

3D Belfield Court, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Two-bed apartment with 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space in good decorative order in this popular scheme close to UCD with surface parking.

Asking: €390,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Wyse

2 Colberts Fort, Rialto, Dublin 8

Terraced house bought in 2017 for €205,000 and fully renovated into an airy two-bed with fully fitted kitchen and a spacious split-level patio garden.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €375,000

Difference: None

Agent: Felicity Fox

13 Avondale Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Renovated three-bedroom terraced house with about 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space including a good-sized kitchen with pantry, and a small roof terrace.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €370,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Nov/Dec 2018.