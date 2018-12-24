What sold for €385k or less in D4, Raheny, Rialto and Phibsborough
A Ballsbridge bolthole, a refurbished cottage and a family home with converted attic
234 The Sweepstakes, in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for its asking price of €385,000
234 The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Large one-bed first-floor apartment in popular secluded scheme with secure parking and gate leading to a walkway to Lansdowne Road Dart station.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: None
Agent: O’Regan Consulting
3 Limewood Court, Raheny, Dublin 5
Recently redecorated three-bedroom townhouse with a large attic room used as a bedroom. Attractive grey-toned kitchen. Long fenced garden.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €382,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: JB Kelly
3D Belfield Court, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Two-bed apartment with 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space in good decorative order in this popular scheme close to UCD with surface parking.
Asking: €390,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Wyse
2 Colberts Fort, Rialto, Dublin 8
Terraced house bought in 2017 for €205,000 and fully renovated into an airy two-bed with fully fitted kitchen and a spacious split-level patio garden.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €375,000
Difference: None
Agent: Felicity Fox
13 Avondale Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Renovated three-bedroom terraced house with about 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space including a good-sized kitchen with pantry, and a small roof terrace.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €370,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: DNG
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Nov/Dec 2018.