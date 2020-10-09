What is the going rate for a home in... Co Monaghan?

When it comes to making the case for a move to Monaghan, it could be argued that two of its most famous sons have put the county on the back foot. From the poet Patrick Kavanagh’s famed lamentation on its stony grey soil to the writer Patrick McCabe’s more recent explorations into the darker side of life in rural Ireland, Monaghan could be seen as a place to pass through rather than a destination in itself. And that would be unfair.

Referred to by its own tourism board as “Ireland’s best-kept secret”, it’s part of Ireland’s Ancient East and home to a wide range of attractions including Lough Muckno, a world-class centre for angling and wakeboarding, Rossmore Forest Park, the Monaghan County Museum, St Macartan’s Cathedral, and Castle Leslie and the wider Glaslough estate.

While agriculture continues to be a key driver of Monaghan’s economy with much of the country’s chicken, eggs and mushrooms produced in the county, it has in recent years become an increasingly-popular residential location for people commuting for work on both sides of the Border. Typical journey times from Monaghan to Dublin and from Monaghan to Belfast are 90 minutes and 75 minutes respectively.

Asked for his take on the current residential property market, Conor McManus, managing director at Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus, says: “We have not seen a major change in house prices either during, or since the lifting of the lockdown. Things have been quite steady throughout.”

“And while there may not be many investors looking to move in the market at the minute, we have seen a significant surge of enquires from Monaghan people based in, and working in Dublin. They are looking to get back home now that the option of working from home has become more realistic.”

New home

Castle Park, Kilycard, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan

Castle Park scheme in Castleblayney from €229,000

Local agent DNG O’Brien is offering a selection of three- and four-bed semi-detached houses for sale at the newly-developed Castle Park scheme in Castleblayney. The properties are generously-sized (1,334sq ft to 1,431sq ft), A rated for energy, and range in price from €229,000 to €249,000. The accommodation in each comprises either three or four bedrooms, kitchen, dining/living room, en suite bathroom, and family bathroom. The houses are finished to a high specification internally while externally they are complemented by seeded lawns, asphalt driveways, wrought-iron railings to the front and timber fencing to the rear. The development qualifies for the Government’s “Help-to-Buy” scheme.

Castle Park is situated within walking distance of Castleblayney town and just 50 minutes’ drive from both Dublin Airport and Belfast. The scheme is well-located just off the N2 Dublin to Derry route.

Large family home

Derrylavan, Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Derrylavan in Carrickmacross from €425,000

Situated on a 0.4 hectare (0.99 acre) site, this substantial detached house just outside the town of Carrickmacross extends to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) and comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, sun room, play room and an office.

The property itself features an attractive cut sandstone and granite exterior, and comes with the benefit of a large domestic garage, store room, workshop and secure yard. The garden area is landscaped and includes a children’s play area and patio.

Located 5km from Carrickmacross and just over one hour’s drive from Dublin, Derrylavan is available for sale through John Tobin Estate Agents at a guide price of €425,000.

Downsizer

47 Belgium Park, Monaghan

47, Belgium Park, Monaghan from €115,000

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus is guiding a price of €115,000 for this well-maintained terraced house. Located within a short walk of Monaghan town centre, the property extends to 73sq m (786sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, sitting room and a bathroom. There is a private enclosed garden to the rear of the house.

Buy-to-let

5 Jubilee Terrace, Clones, Monaghan

5 Jubilee Terrace, Clones from €70,000

Priced at just €70,000 through local agent, Larmer Property Consultants, this end-of-terrace house in Clones offers the prospective buyer an affordable and well-located investment. Situated on a quiet street, but just a short walk from Clones’ town centre, the property extends to 62sq m (667sq ft) and has three bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining area. The house is well-maintained and features oil-fired central heating and uPVC double-glazed windows.

Holiday home

Greenjoy, Corconnolly, Clones, Co Monaghan

Greenjoy overlooking Clones Golf Course from €265,000

This substantial house’s suitability as a holiday home or holiday letting is evident from its use as a B&B by its current owners. Extending to 225sq m (2,422sq ft), the property’s accommodation is split level and comprises a total of seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Four of the bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the ground floor along with the kitchen, living/dining room, while there are three en suite guest bedrooms at lower ground floor level.

The property, which overlooks Clones Golf Course, is approached by a long, sweeping driveway behind security gates. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, it has a brick-laid patio to the rear framed by a variety of mature planting. Local agent Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €265,000.