What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Mayo?

While there are those in Mayo who maintain the county hasn’t always secured the level of national political representation it deserves, there is much else to recommend it beyond the achievements of its most famous son, Michael Davitt, and those who followed in his wake, such as former president Mary Robinson, former taoiseach Charles Haughey and Enda Kenny, the respective former leaders of the Labour Party and Renua, Pat Rabbitte and Lucinda Creighton, and the newly-appointed Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary.

The combination of its location on the Wild Atlantic Way, the rugged beauty of its landscape and attractiveness of its main towns of Ballina, Westport and Castlebar have seen this part of the west thrive as a destination for both domestic and international tourists for generations.

The popularity of Mayo among those seeking a more permanent base meanwhile has been bolstered over the years both by the reduction in travel times byroad to Dublin, and the growing recognition that the county can offer a quality of life which might otherwise prove to be unattainable in the capital.

Asked for his take on Mayo’s residential property market as it is currently, Andrew Crowley, managing director of local estate agent, Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, said: “Westport is really bucking the trend at the moment while out in the rural areas, properties are certainly slower to sell. We have seen an uptick in activity however.

“The main question we’re being asked is ‘how is the broadband?’ We’re seeing an element of Dublin buyers and buyers from the east coast. They’ve been working from home and are looking to make the move. That’s an added bonus for us as they are new to the market. We’ve been talking to them over the phone, doing zoom calls and virtual viewings and we have contracts out for a number of properties. Connectivity is a big thing for us.

“We’re not seeing as much foreign money at the moment, as they obviously haven’t been able to make it over [to look at the properties]. They are only starting to come through now. But, dare I say it, we’re busier now than we were before the lockdown. And prices have been holding up. There’s no five or 10 per cent off. The main problem is the lack of stock.”

New home

Slí Na Misean - West Road, Westport, Co Mayo

Agent Sherry Fitzgerald Crowley is offering a mix of semi-detached and detached four-bedroom houses for sale as part of the latest phase of the Slí Na Misean development in Westport.

Priced between € 320,000 and € 430,000, these A-rated properties will range in size from 139sqm to 193sq m (1,496sq ft to 2,077sq ft) and will be finished to a high specification, with triple-glazed windows, underfloor heating at ground floor level and landscaped gardens all provided as standard.

The four-bedroom houses at the Slí Na Misean development range in price from € 320,000 to € 430,000

The larger of the units will offer the prospective purchaser an adjoining, self-contained one bedroom apartment, which could be used as guest or rental accommodation.

The Slí Na Misean scheme is located just one kilometre from Westport town centre off the Louisburgh Road and offers spectacular views of Croagh Patrick. The Westport to Murrisk greenway cycle and walking path is situated directly across the road from the development.

Large family home

Carrowbaun, Westport, Co Mayo

Those looking for a substantial family home that’s in walk-in condition may be interested in Carrowbaun. Built in the year 2000, this property extends to 279.8sq m (3,012sq ft), and comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, office, and a sun room which opens on to a sheltered timber deck. The property’s master bedroom has a large south/west facing balcony overlooking the gardens, woodlands and nearby Croagh Patrick. The house is surrounded by landscaped grounds with extensive planting of mature trees and shrubs, a timber deck, wrap-around gravel driveway with ample parking and raised stone wall fronted flower beds. There is a detached garage (8.4m x 4.4m) with electricity and roller doors, and a large outbuilding which the selling agent, Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, says would be suitable for a number of uses, possibly stabling horses, and a paddock. Located within a short walk of Westport town centre, Carrowbaun is on the market at a guide price of €725,000.

Downsizer

1 Derryherbert, Liscarney, Westport, Co Mayo

This three-bedroom detached bungalow offers a relatively-affordable and easily-managed option for empty nesters or anyone else looking to trade down from a larger family home. Located midway between Westport town and the village of Leenane, the property extends to a compact 76sq m (818sq ft). Priced at €179,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, the house’s accommodation comprises an entrance porch, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room, three bedrooms (two double and one single) and a bathroom.

Priced at €179,000, 1 Derryherbert is a compact three-bedroom bungalow.

The property sites on a corner site and has a small garden to the front with a hand-built local stone wall. There is a south-facing garden to the rear with a lawn, stone wall, timber fencing and a timber shed. The property is located within a 15-minute drive of Westport town.

Buy-to-let

No. 39 Dunbeag, Castlebar, Mayo

Local agent Moran Auctioneers is seeking €145,000 for this apartment at the Dunbeag development in Castlebar. Located on the ground floor of the complex, the subject property comes to the market in excellent condition and comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, and hallway.

Moran Auctioneers is seeking € 145,000 for apartment 39 at the Dunbeag scheme in Castlebar.

Holiday home

6 Líos Na Síóga, Binghamstown, Belmullet, Mayo

Fox & Gallagher Property consultants are guiding a price of €180,000 for this detached house just outside the town of Belmullet. The property boasts stunning sea views, and includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area. The sitting room at the top of the stairs has an electric stove, is bathed in natural light thanks to the presence of two Velux windows, and offers access through large patio doors to a south west facing balcony with excellent sea views. The property extends to a total area of 127sq m (1,367sq ft) and sits on a large open garden that comes with a patio and lawn furniture. The house is well-located, and is less than a 10-minute drive from Belmullet town and just six minutes from the local golf course.

6 Líos Na Síóga in Belmullet is for sale at a guide price of €180,000 through Fox & Gallagher Property Consultants.

The coastal Gaeltacht area of Belmullet is a popular tourist destination known for its unspoiled natural beauty and miles of sandy beaches against the backdrop of the cliffs of Erris Head. The selling agent says the property would make an ideal family home, holiday home, or summer holiday rental.