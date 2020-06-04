What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Louth?

While Louth rarely gets as much attention as its nearest neighbour, Meath, or Kildare and Wicklow, it’s an equally accessible and, in many cases, more affordable option for those looking for a home within commuting distance of the capital.

First-time buyers, downsizers and buy-to-let investors have plenty of choice in the county’s main towns of Drogheda and Dundalk while those with deeper pockets can get far more bang for their buck with a country home than they ever would in the even-numbered postal code areas of Dublin.

Giles Belton of local estate agent Sherry FitzGerald Lannon says that the main issue for the Louth residential property market prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis had been a lack of stock to meet what he describes as the “very strong demand” from would-be purchasers across the various strands of the market.

That demand has persisted through the current lockdown, he says, with a steady stream of inquiries coming through to their agents, all of whom continue to work remotely for now.

NEW HOME

Beaulieu Village, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

Shane Black Property Advisors is offering a range of two-, three- and four bedroom houses to the market at Beaulieu Village on the Termonfeckin road in Drogheda. Prices at the scheme begin at just €230,000 for the two-bed mid-terrace properties, making them an affordable option for first-time buyers. The houses are A-rated for energy consumption and range in size from 88sq m (947sq ft) to 153sq m (1,647sq ft).

Developed by local builder, J Murphy Developments, Beaulieu Village is well-located within a five-minute drive of Drogheda town centre and in close proximity to the M1 and wider motorway network. Both Dublin Airport and the M50 can be accessed in about 30 minutes, according to the selling agent. In terms of local amenities, the development is surrounded by a number of primary and secondary schools, GAA clubs, and two golf clubs at Seapoint and Baltray.

Woodside House in Donacarney extends to nearly 3,000sq ft and sits on 1.75 acres of landcaped gardens.

LARGE HOME

Woodside House, Donacarney, Drogheda, Co Louth

Developed in the 19th century and sensitively restored and renovated in the 1990s, Woodside House offers the prospective buyer a substantial period property, 0.7 hectares (1.75 acres) of landscaped gardens, along with a selection of stables, outhouses, and a detached two-storey mews ideally suited for those who want to work from home.

Extending to 270sq m (2,906sq ft), the house comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms, four reception rooms, and kitchen, and is available for sale through agent Sherry FitzGerald Lannon at a guide price of €850,000. The property retains a number of its original features. These include reclaimed wooden floors and fireplaces.

While the buyer of this house may want to maintain the house and its grounds as they are, the selling agent notes that the property’s 1.75 acre site could accommodate a number of residential units, subject to planning permission. Woodside House is located in the village of Donacarney on the border between counties Louth and Meath. The property is situated a short distance from both Drogheda town centre and the shore of east county Meath, and within a 45-minute drive of Dublin city centre.

11 William Street, Drogheda, is a two-bed townhouse for €210,000, making it a great downsizer option

DOWNSIZER

11 William Street, Drogheda, Co Louth

At an asking price of €210,000, this two-bed townhouse in the heart of Drogheda town centre comes to the market in walk-in condition following an extensive programme of refurbishment by its current owner. Located within a short walk of the Laurence shopping centre, it is available for sale through agent DNG Brady and comprises two large bedrooms, bathroom, livingroom, kitchen and a private courtyard to the rear.

At €150,000, 6 The Waterfront, is a well-located one-bed apartment next to Drogheda’s Scotch Hall

BUY-TO-LET

6 The Waterfront, Scotch Hall, Drogheda, Louth

Local estate agent Property Partners Little is guiding a price of €150,000 for this one-bed apartment at Scotch Hall in Drogheda town centre. Located on the top floor of the Waterfront scheme and immediately adjacent to the D Hotel and Scotch Hall shopping centre, the subject property extends to 61sq m (657sq ft) and comprises one bedroom, and bathroom, livingroom, and kitchen. The apartments at the Waterfront benefit from strong rental demand, according to the selling agent.

20 Clogher Cove, offers uninterrupted views of the Irish Sea and direct private access to the beach

HOLIDAY HOME

20 Clogher Cove, Clogherhead, Louth

While the accommodation at this four-bed holiday chalet is modest, its setting goes a long way to explaining the €300,000 agent REA O’Brien Collins is seeking on behalf of its current owners. Situated above the sand dunes of the Little Strand within the long-established and ever-popular Clogher Cove development, the property has uninterrupted views of the Irish Sea from Clogherhead to Howth “on a good day”, according to the agent.

The chalet itself is a detached 63sq m (678sq ft) structure, comprising four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open-plan livingroom and kitchen area.

Owners at Clogher Cove enjoy direct access to the beach, and the scheme is secured by electronically-controlled gates at its entrance.