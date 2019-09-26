What can you buy for €140k in Co Kilkenny and Dublin 15?
Town&Country: Farmhouse in Hugginstown or ground-floor apartment in west Dublin
Town: Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15
TOWN
Address 319 Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15
Agent Baxter Real Estate
This 37sq m (398sq ft) ground-floor apartment out on Dublin’s western edge has an open-plan living and dining room, a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with laminate flooring throughout.
Plus Close to Blanchardstown shopping centre and the National Aquatic Centre
Minus The lobby and living room face the parking area
COUNTRY
Address Condonstown, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny
Agent Shee & Hawe
This farmhouse comes with 1.2 acres (0.48 hectares) of land and outbuildings. Inside the house, which is between Kilkenny and Waterford cities, is a living room, dining room with fireplace, kitchen and utility, a bathroom and three bedrooms.
Plus If you are willing to put the work in, you will end up with a substantial, pretty property
Minus The damp and cold have left the house in a forlorn state