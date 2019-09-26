What can you buy for €140k in Co Kilkenny and Dublin 15?

TOWN

Address 319 Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15

Agent Baxter Real Estate

This 37sq m (398sq ft) ground-floor apartment out on Dublin’s western edge has an open-plan living and dining room, a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with laminate flooring throughout.

Plus Close to Blanchardstown shopping centre and the National Aquatic Centre

Minus The lobby and living room face the parking area

COUNTRY

Country: Condonstown, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny

Address Condonstown, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny

Agent Shee & Hawe

This farmhouse comes with 1.2 acres (0.48 hectares) of land and outbuildings. Inside the house, which is between Kilkenny and Waterford cities, is a living room, dining room with fireplace, kitchen and utility, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Plus If you are willing to put the work in, you will end up with a substantial, pretty property

Minus The damp and cold have left the house in a forlorn state