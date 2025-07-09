Kennedy Wilson secures new tenant for Sandyford office block

The Chase Building in Sandyford, Dublin 18, comprises a total area of 16,315sq m (175,600sq ft) distributed over 10 floors, including two basement levels dedicated to parking

US real-estate firm Kennedy Wilson has secured Roughan and O’Donovan as tenant for the part fourth-floor office suite at the Chase Building in Sandyford, in south Dublin.

The company, a leading civil, environmental and structural engineering consultancy firm employing more than 250 people in Ireland and the UK, has agreed to a new 15-year lease on 1,301sq m (14,000sq ft) of office space, with a break option at year 10. The rent is in the region of €28 per square foot, together with tenant incentives.

The letting, which was handled on behalf of Kennedy Wilson by BNP Paribas Real Estate, was agreed following an extensive refurbishment of the Chase Building’s fourth floor and ground-floor reception area. The accommodation has undergone a complete refurbishment incorporating a new CAT A specification with raised access floors with a new carpet-tile finish, floor boxes wired for power and CAT 6 data cabling, suspended ceilings with recessed LED PIR lighting, VRV air conditioning and upgraded shower and toilet facilities.

In terms of its sustainability, the Chase Building now has a B3 Ber rating and BREEAM In-Use ‘very good’ certification.

Located on Arkle Road, and just 200m from the Luas green line stop at Sandyford, the Chase Building comprises a total area of 16,315sq m (175,600sq ft) distributed over 10 floors, including two basement levels dedicated to parking. Roughan O’Donovan joins a number of international occupiers in the building. These include Google, Concentrix, Dun & Bradstreet, Ericsson, Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland and Regus.