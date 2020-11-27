Chinese vase valued at €800 sells for €1.2m at Irish auction

A Chinese vase was the surprise lot in a Sheppard’s auction on Friday when it sold for €1.2million. The 54cm tall Chinese Celado, which had been valued at €800-€1,200, was sold by auctioneer Michael Sheppard during the Castlehyde two-day sale at their Durrow Auction house. However, the vase was not part of the contents of dancer and artist Michael Flatley’s Castlehyde home, but was an additional lot in the sale.

The vase bears the six character mark of Yong Zheng (1723-1735), part of the Qing Dynasty.

The vendor, who wishes to remain anonymous, was “speechless” on being informed of the hammer price, according to Philip Sheppard.

The price of €1.2million sets a new Irish record for an art object sold at public auction, according to the auctioneer. The vase was purchased by a Taiwan-based collector who is a long standing client of Sheppard’s.

Bidding started at a modest €500 and continued for several minutes until just two contenders remained; one on the telephone and the second, an online bidder. The hammer fell in favour of the telephone bidder at €1.2 million to the applause of the delighted – socially-distanced – staff.

Commenting on the sale, auctioneer Philip Sheppard said: “We are thrilled to have created a new Irish record. To do so with a live online sale at this value level is a tribute to the professionalism of the team at Sheppard’s, most of whom are working from home.”

The standard buyer’s premium of 25 per cent (which includes VAT) on the hammer price will add a further €300,000 to the price paid. This, combined with a seller’s premium of 10 per cent (€120,000) will mean a tidy sum for the Durrow based auction house too.