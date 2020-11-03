The Irish Times shortlisted in four categories for coverage of mental health

The Irish Times has been shortlisted in four categories for the 2020 Headline Mental Health Media Awards – which recognise excellence in the coverage of mental health issues.

Jennifer O’Connell is nominated in the “National Print/Online” category for a piece headlined: ‘I blamed myself for not wanting it enough’ – Untold tales of pregnancy loss . The award – won last year by June Shannon for an article published in The Irish Times about pregnancy and mental health – is for a single news report or feature “that deals with stories, topics or issues related to mental ill health”. The other 2020 nominees in the same category are Emily Hourican (Irish Independent), Lauren Boland (The Journal), Lisa Brady (Irish Daily Mail), and Cormac O’Keeffe (Irish Examiner).

The “Special Recognition Award” is for an individual with lived experience of mental ill health and who, in their own words, shares their story to help and educate a wider audience. Among the 2020 nominees in this category is Bronagh Loughlin, who has written in the Health and Family section of The Irish Times about topics such as not allowing ill-health to define a person, anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic , and the darkness of having mental health issues.

Headline is Ireland’s national media programme for responsible reporting, and representation of mental ill health and suicide.

The Voice Media Award, in partnership with See Change, is for a publisher, in print or online, or broadcaster “who has demonstrated excellence in the quality and quantity of coverage given to people with self-experience of mental ill health”. The Editor of The Irish Times, Paul O’Neill, is nominated for the award, alongside Laura Byrne (The Journal) and Amanda Casssidy (Image Magazine).

Health and Family Editor in The Irish Times, Damian Cullen, is nominated for the Headline Impact Award, which is “for an individual working in any platform who has made an exceptional contribution to coverage of mental ill health”. The others nominated in this section are Lochlann Scott (HelpLink), Jan Ní Fhlanagáin (RTÉ), Maurice Gubbins (Echo Live) and Ciara O’ Connor (A Lust for Life).

The winners of each category will be announced on December 2nd.