What better way to eat fresh and local fish than in a ceviche?

Kitchen Cabinet: Jess Murphy, of Kai, uses Irish pollock for her Pacific-style ceviche

My Pacific-style ceviche is the perfect dinner-party starter

My Pacific-style ceviche is the perfect dinner-party starter

 

In the past weeks, with my restaurant closed, I have been getting even more involved with the local food community. I have been helping out my friend Stefan Griesbach, proprietor of Gannet Fishmongers in Galway. Stefan has now moved his business online with eatmorefish.ie.

I have learned so much from him and his team in the past weeks. Their ethos (and mine) is to promote locally caught fish and to seek solutions to reduce our footprint. We share the same environmental commitment.

I love eating and cooking fish, both at Kai and at home, and when the catch it so good and fresh and local, what better way to eat it than in a ceviche.

Jess Murphy is chef owner at Kai, Galway.

Pacific-style ceviche

Serves two

Ingredients
200g pollock, cubed
Juice and zest of 1 lime
¼ tsp salt
50ml coconut cream
30g spring onions, finely chopped
1 chilli
50g cucumber
30g fresh coriander, chopped
30g fresh dill, chopped
Pepper to season

Method
1 Place the fish in a glass bowl with the lime juice and salt and leave in the fridge overnight.

2 Drain off excess juice and fold through the coconut cream, herbs, lime zest, and cucumber.

3 I love to serve this with proper tortillas from Lilly Ramirez Foran’s online Mexican shop, picadomexican.com. This makes the perfect dinner party starter.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.