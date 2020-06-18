What better way to eat fresh and local fish than in a ceviche?

In the past weeks, with my restaurant closed, I have been getting even more involved with the local food community. I have been helping out my friend Stefan Griesbach, proprietor of Gannet Fishmongers in Galway. Stefan has now moved his business online with eatmorefish.ie.

I have learned so much from him and his team in the past weeks. Their ethos (and mine) is to promote locally caught fish and to seek solutions to reduce our footprint. We share the same environmental commitment.

I love eating and cooking fish, both at Kai and at home, and when the catch it so good and fresh and local, what better way to eat it than in a ceviche.

Jess Murphy is chef owner at Kai, Galway.

Pacific-style ceviche

Serves two

Ingredients

200g pollock, cubed

Juice and zest of 1 lime

¼ tsp salt

50ml coconut cream

30g spring onions, finely chopped

1 chilli

50g cucumber

30g fresh coriander, chopped

30g fresh dill, chopped

Pepper to season

Method

1 Place the fish in a glass bowl with the lime juice and salt and leave in the fridge overnight.

2 Drain off excess juice and fold through the coconut cream, herbs, lime zest, and cucumber.

3 I love to serve this with proper tortillas from Lilly Ramirez Foran’s online Mexican shop, picadomexican.com. This makes the perfect dinner party starter.

