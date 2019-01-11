How do I apply for a PPS number for my non-Irish partner?

Question:

I’m moving back to home to Ireland in the next few months with my partner, who is from an EU country. Can he apply for a PPS number before we return? What is the process?

Answer: Sarah Owen, Crosscare Migrant Project

Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSN) are unique reference numbers that you need to access public services in Ireland.

It is possible inlimited circumstances for non-residents to apply for a PPSN by contacting the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection’s Client Identity Services using this Online Enquiry Form or calling + 353 71 967 2616.

In the event this option is not available to your partner, he can still begin the process online from abroad (as long the PPSN allocation centre for the area you will be living in offers an appointment service). As part of this, your partner will need to set up a MyGovID account, then book a PPSN allocation centre appointment via MyWelfare.ie for a date after his arrival in Ireland.

On the date of his appointment, he will then need to present in person to the local PPSN allocation centre. He will need to bring his current valid EU Passport or National Identity Card, and evidence of his Irish address (e.g. a household utility bill, official letter, financial statement, lease agreement, confirmation of address by a third party such as a hotel, or an original household bill plus a note from the bill holder if he is staying with friends or relatives).

He will also need to provide evidence of needing a PPSN for a transaction with a specified body. Looking for work is not accepted as proof of this, however if he is applying for a social welfare payment or registering with Revenue Commissioners this should be accepted.

Once he has placed his application in person, it normally takes about 1 week for the PPSN to be issued in writing by letter to his address. For a detailed guide on applying for a PPSN, see citizensinformation.ie.

Sarah Owen is the Irish Abroad Networking Officer with Crosscare Migrant Project. They are funded by the Emigrant Support Programme of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to provide supports to Irish people emigrating from and returning to Ireland. See migrantproject.ie