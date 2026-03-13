Decoding Irish placenames: The words you need to know

It is often said that we live in an information age. It only takes a tap on a phone or keyboard to access the largest repository of knowledge ever built – regardless of where in the world that knowledge originated. But there is another, much older treasury of information all around us in our daily lives – an invaluable resource that connects us to our heritage and our history.

Ireland’s placenames tell us so much about the country’s history and mythology, its geography and its ecology. They are a living record of the past – one that helps us to understand the world around us and how it once was.

They are filled with words such as ‘rath’ (Ráth Fearnáin/Rathfarnham), ‘dún’ (Dún Chaoin/Dunquin) and ‘lios’ (Lios Ard/Lisard) – words that allow us to glimpse relics of the past, buildings that long ago disappeared or of which only traces remain.

Words like ‘púca’ (Poll an Phúca/Poulaphuca) and ‘sí’ (Cill na Sí/Killashee) tell us about our rich mythological heritage. Words such as ‘coill’ (Coill Áirí/Killary), ‘gort’ (Gort an Choirce/Gortahork) and ‘tulach’ (Tulach Mhór/Tullamore) describe physical features of the landscape.

Na focail choitianta / The words you need to know

aill / cliff

Sampla: An Aill Bhuí / Aillwee

As Béarla: the yellow cliff

ard / height; high

Sampla: Ard na Gaoithe / Ardnageehy

As Béarla: the high place of the wind

áth / ford

Sampla: Baile Átha Luain / Athlone

As Béarla: the ford of Luan

baile / townland, town, homestead

Sampla: An Baile Bocht / Ballybough

As Béarla: the poor town

béal / approach, mouth, opening

Sampla: Béal Feirste / Belfast

As Béarla: approach to the sandbank/Farset river

binn / peak

Sampla: Binn Ghulbain / Benbulbin

As Béarla: Gulban’s peak

bóthar / road

Sampla: Baile an Bhóthair / Booterstown

As Béarla: town of the road

caisleán / castle

Sampla: Garraí an Chaisleáin / Garrycastle

As Béarla: the garden of the castle

carraig / rock

Sampla: Carraig na Siúire / Carrick-on-Suir

As Béarla: the rock of the river Suir

cill / church

Sampla: Cill Dara / Kildare

As Béarla: the church of the oak

cloch / stone, stone building

Sampla: Cloch an Phúca / Clopook

As Béarla: the castle of the púca

cluain / meadow, pasture

Sampla: Cluain Tarbh / Clontarf

As Béarla: the pasture of the bulls

cnoc / hill

Sampla: Cnoc an Chrochaire / Knockcroghery

As Béarla: the hill of the hangman

coill / wood

Sampla: Coill Bhó Deirge / Kilboderry

As Béarla: wood of (the) red cow

doire / oak-wood, grove, thicket

Sampla: Doire / Derry

As Béarla: the oak wood

droim / ridge

Sampla: Droim Shaileach / Drumhillagh

As Béarla: ridge of the willow tree

dún / fort

Sampla: Dún Droma / Dundrum

As Béarla: the fort on the ridge

glas, glaise / stream

Sampla: Glas Tuathail / Glasthule

As Béarla: Toole’s stream

gleann / glen

Sampla: Gleann Abha Buí / Glenaboy

As Béarla: glen of (the) yellow river

gort / field

Sampla: Gort na hEorna / Gortnahorna

As Béarla: the field of the barley

leitir / hillside

Sampla: Leitir Bric / Letterbrick

As Béarla: the speckled hillside

loch / lake

Sampla: Loch Con / Lough Conn

As Béarla: the lake of the hounds

log / hollow

Sampla: Log na Coille / Lugnaquilla

As Béarla: the hollow of the wood

lios / ring-fort, enclosure

Sampla: Lios Dúin Bhearna / Lisdoonvarna

As Béarla: the gapped fort

machaire / plain

Sampla: Machaire Fíolta / Magherafelt

As Béarla: the plain of Fíolta

muileann / mill

Sampla: An Muileann gCearr / Mullingar

As Béarla: the left-handed mill

muc / pig

Sampla: Mucros / Muckross

As Béarla: the peninsula of the pigs

ráth / ring-fort

Sampla: Ráth na gCaorach / Rathnageeragh

As Béarla: the ringfort of the sheep

tobar / well

Sampla: Tobar Phádraig / Patrickswell

As Béarla: the well of St Patrick

For more, see logainm.ie, the official resource that conserves Irish placenames. A ”Logainmneacha na hÉireann” wall poster featuring these words was published by The Irish Times on March 10th, 2026.