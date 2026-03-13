Decoding Irish placenames: The words you need to know

It is often said that we live in an information age. It only takes a tap on a phone or keyboard to access the largest repository of knowledge ever built – regardless of where in the world that knowledge originated. But there is another, much older treasury of information all around us in our daily lives – an invaluable resource that connects us to our heritage and our history.
Ireland’s placenames tell us so much about the country’s history and mythology, its geography and its ecology. They are a living record of the past – one that helps us to understand the world around us and how it once was.
They are filled with words such as ‘rath’ (Ráth Fearnáin/Rathfarnham), ‘dún’ (Dún Chaoin/Dunquin) and ‘lios’ (Lios Ard/Lisard) – words that allow us to glimpse relics of the past, buildings that long ago disappeared or of which only traces remain.
Words like ‘púca’ (Poll an Phúca/Poulaphuca) and ‘sí’ (Cill na Sí/Killashee) tell us about our rich mythological heritage. Words such as ‘coill’ (Coill Áirí/Killary), ‘gort’ (Gort an Choirce/Gortahork) and ‘tulach’ (Tulach Mhór/Tullamore) describe physical features of the landscape.
Na focail choitianta / The words you need to know
aill / cliff
Sampla: An Aill Bhuí / Aillwee
As Béarla: the yellow cliff
ard / height; high
Sampla: Ard na Gaoithe / Ardnageehy
As Béarla: the high place of the wind
áth / ford
Sampla: Baile Átha Luain / Athlone
As Béarla: the ford of Luan
baile / townland, town, homestead
Sampla: An Baile Bocht / Ballybough
As Béarla: the poor town
béal / approach, mouth, opening
Sampla: Béal Feirste / Belfast
As Béarla: approach to the sandbank/Farset river
binn / peak
Sampla: Binn Ghulbain / Benbulbin
As Béarla: Gulban’s peak
bóthar / road
Sampla: Baile an Bhóthair / Booterstown
As Béarla: town of the road
caisleán / castle
Sampla: Garraí an Chaisleáin / Garrycastle
As Béarla: the garden of the castle
carraig / rock
Sampla: Carraig na Siúire / Carrick-on-Suir
As Béarla: the rock of the river Suir
cill / church
Sampla: Cill Dara / Kildare
As Béarla: the church of the oak
cloch / stone, stone building
Sampla: Cloch an Phúca / Clopook
As Béarla: the castle of the púca
cluain / meadow, pasture
Sampla: Cluain Tarbh / Clontarf
As Béarla: the pasture of the bulls
cnoc / hill
Sampla: Cnoc an Chrochaire / Knockcroghery
As Béarla: the hill of the hangman
coill / wood
Sampla: Coill Bhó Deirge / Kilboderry
As Béarla: wood of (the) red cow
doire / oak-wood, grove, thicket
Sampla: Doire / Derry
As Béarla: the oak wood
droim / ridge
Sampla: Droim Shaileach / Drumhillagh
As Béarla: ridge of the willow tree
dún / fort
Sampla: Dún Droma / Dundrum
As Béarla: the fort on the ridge
glas, glaise / stream
Sampla: Glas Tuathail / Glasthule
As Béarla: Toole’s stream
gleann / glen
Sampla: Gleann Abha Buí / Glenaboy
As Béarla: glen of (the) yellow river
gort / field
Sampla: Gort na hEorna / Gortnahorna
As Béarla: the field of the barley
leitir / hillside
Sampla: Leitir Bric / Letterbrick
As Béarla: the speckled hillside
loch / lake
Sampla: Loch Con / Lough Conn
As Béarla: the lake of the hounds
log / hollow
Sampla: Log na Coille / Lugnaquilla
As Béarla: the hollow of the wood
lios / ring-fort, enclosure
Sampla: Lios Dúin Bhearna / Lisdoonvarna
As Béarla: the gapped fort
machaire / plain
Sampla: Machaire Fíolta / Magherafelt
As Béarla: the plain of Fíolta
muileann / mill
Sampla: An Muileann gCearr / Mullingar
As Béarla: the left-handed mill
muc / pig
Sampla: Mucros / Muckross
As Béarla: the peninsula of the pigs
ráth / ring-fort
Sampla: Ráth na gCaorach / Rathnageeragh
As Béarla: the ringfort of the sheep
tobar / well
Sampla: Tobar Phádraig / Patrickswell
As Béarla: the well of St Patrick
For more, see logainm.ie, the official resource that conserves Irish placenames. A ”Logainmneacha na hÉireann” wall poster featuring these words was published by The Irish Times on March 10th, 2026.