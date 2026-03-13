Subscriber OnlyCulture

Decoding Irish placenames: The words you need to know

This article on logainmneacha na hÉireann was written with the assistance of logainm.ie

Ireland’s placenames tell us so much about the country’s history and mythology, its geography and its ecology. Illustrations: Jennifer Farley
Fri Mar 13 2026

It is often said that we live in an information age. It only takes a tap on a phone or keyboard to access the largest repository of knowledge ever built – regardless of where in the world that knowledge originated. But there is another, much older treasury of information all around us in our daily lives – an invaluable resource that connects us to our heritage and our history.

Ireland’s placenames tell us so much about the country’s history and mythology, its geography and its ecology. They are a living record of the past – one that helps us to understand the world around us and how it once was.

They are filled with words such as ‘rath’ (Ráth Fearnáin/Rathfarnham), ‘dún’ (Dún Chaoin/Dunquin) and ‘lios’ (Lios Ard/Lisard) – words that allow us to glimpse relics of the past, buildings that long ago disappeared or of which only traces remain.

Words like ‘púca’ (Poll an Phúca/Poulaphuca) and ‘sí’ (Cill na Sí/Killashee) tell us about our rich mythological heritage. Words such as ‘coill’ (Coill Áirí/Killary), ‘gort’ (Gort an Choirce/Gortahork) and ‘tulach’ (Tulach Mhór/Tullamore) describe physical features of the landscape.

Na focail choitianta / The words you need to know

aill / cliff

Sampla: An Aill Bhuí / Aillwee

As Béarla: the yellow cliff

ard / height; high

Sampla: Ard na Gaoithe / Ardnageehy

As Béarla: the high place of the wind

áth / ford

Sampla: Baile Átha Luain / Athlone

As Béarla: the ford of Luan

baile / townland, town, homestead

Sampla: An Baile Bocht / Ballybough

As Béarla: the poor town

béal / approach, mouth, opening

Sampla: Béal Feirste / Belfast

As Béarla: approach to the sandbank/Farset river

binn / peak

Sampla: Binn Ghulbain / Benbulbin

As Béarla: Gulban’s peak

bóthar / road

Sampla: Baile an Bhóthair / Booterstown

As Béarla: town of the road

caisleán / castle

Sampla: Garraí an Chaisleáin / Garrycastle

As Béarla: the garden of the castle

carraig / rock

Sampla: Carraig na Siúire / Carrick-on-Suir

As Béarla: the rock of the river Suir

cill / church

Sampla: Cill Dara / Kildare

As Béarla: the church of the oak

cloch / stone, stone building

Sampla: Cloch an Phúca / Clopook

As Béarla: the castle of the púca

cluain / meadow, pasture

Sampla: Cluain Tarbh / Clontarf

As Béarla: the pasture of the bulls

cnoc / hill

Sampla: Cnoc an Chrochaire / Knockcroghery

As Béarla: the hill of the hangman

coill / wood

Sampla: Coill Bhó Deirge / Kilboderry

As Béarla: wood of (the) red cow

doire / oak-wood, grove, thicket

Sampla: Doire / Derry

As Béarla: the oak wood

droim / ridge

Sampla: Droim Shaileach / Drumhillagh

As Béarla: ridge of the willow tree

dún / fort

Sampla: Dún Droma / Dundrum

As Béarla: the fort on the ridge

glas, glaise / stream

Sampla: Glas Tuathail / Glasthule

As Béarla: Toole’s stream

gleann / glen

Sampla: Gleann Abha Buí / Glenaboy

As Béarla: glen of (the) yellow river

gort / field

Sampla: Gort na hEorna / Gortnahorna

As Béarla: the field of the barley

leitir / hillside

Sampla: Leitir Bric / Letterbrick

As Béarla: the speckled hillside

loch / lake

Sampla: Loch Con / Lough Conn

As Béarla: the lake of the hounds

log / hollow

Sampla: Log na Coille / Lugnaquilla

As Béarla: the hollow of the wood

lios / ring-fort, enclosure

Sampla: Lios Dúin Bhearna / Lisdoonvarna

As Béarla: the gapped fort

machaire / plain

Sampla: Machaire Fíolta / Magherafelt

As Béarla: the plain of Fíolta

muileann / mill

Sampla: An Muileann gCearr / Mullingar

As Béarla: the left-handed mill

muc / pig

Sampla: Mucros / Muckross

As Béarla: the peninsula of the pigs

ráth / ring-fort

Sampla: Ráth na gCaorach / Rathnageeragh

As Béarla: the ringfort of the sheep

tobar / well

Sampla: Tobar Phádraig / Patrickswell

As Béarla: the well of St Patrick

For more, see logainm.ie, the official resource that conserves Irish placenames. A ”Logainmneacha na hÉireann” wall poster featuring these words was published by The Irish Times on March 10th, 2026.