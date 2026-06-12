Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – Responses: Rose, Wood in G, Psalm: 71 vv 1-5,Wood: Great Lord of Lords, Preacher The Revd D.W. Oxley, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of St Audoen’s. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Rose, Stainer in D, Psalm: 74 vv 1-12, Walker: I will lift up mine eyes. Preacher The Revd D.W. Oxley, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of St Audoen’s. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm 100, Howells: Like as the hart, Preacher: Canon Suzanne Harris. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG AND REDEDICATION OF CLERESTORY WINDOWS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Moore, Psalms 42, 43, Stanford in A, Bairstow: Blessed City, Heavenly Salem, Lloyd: The Windows, Preacher: Canon Adrian Empey. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 16th June - Responses: Moore, Psalms 82-85, Mathias: The Jesus College Service, Duruflé: Tota pulchra es. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 18th June - Responses: Moore, Psalms 93, 94, Blair in B Minor, Byrd: Prevent us, O Lord.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/