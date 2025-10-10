Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS- sung by the Cathedral Choir, Responses: Sumsion, Psalm: 63 vv 1-5, Stanford in C, Monk in B, Preacher: The Reverend P. M. Willoughby, B.A. Prebendary of Tymothan. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir with the Past Choristers Association- Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm: 149, Wood in Eb (No 2), Stanford: We praise thee, O God. Preacher: The Reverend P. M. Willoughby, B.A. Prebendary of Tymothan. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin THE SEVENTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Kodály: Missa Brevis, Psalm 111, Judith Weir: Love bade me welcome, Preacher: The Precentor. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Noble: Evening Service in A Minor, Psalm 144, Dove: Seek him that maketh the seven stars. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 14th October - Responses: Ayleward, Psalms 73, 74, Wood: Evening Service in Eb (No. 1), Viadana: Exultate justi. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 16th October - Responses: Ayleward, Psalms 79-81, Byrd: The Short Service, Howells: Salve Regina.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist, the Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 12th October - The Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/