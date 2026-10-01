Chronic absenteeism: More than 75,000 secondary students missed 20 days in school year

The total number of school absences continue to be above pre-pandemic levels, the report finds. Photograph: Getty Images

The number of post-primary students recording chronic rates of absenteeism increased by more than 8,000 in the 2024/25 school year, new figures show.

A total of 75,649 post-primary pupils missed more than 20 days of school during the year, up from 67,612 in 2023/24.

The annual Student Absence Report, collated by the Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) and published on Thursday, shows overall school attendance improved slightly last year, but the numbers missing significant time “is still of concern”.

More than 6.16 million days (7.3 per cent) were lost out of a possible 83.4 million at primary level, a decline of about 87,000 from the previous year when 8 per cent of total school days were lost.

At post-primary level, 6.26 million days (10.7 per cent) were lost out of a possible 58.4 million, an increase of 230,000 on the previous year. However, the report said this was largely accounted for by the pupil population increasing by about 8,000.

There was also a reduction in the level of chronic absenteeism (defined as more than 20 days missed) at primary school from 22.1 per cent in 2023/24 to 19 per cent in 2024-25.

The total number of school absences continues to be above pre-pandemic levels, the report finds.

In 2019, the number of school absences at primary level was 16,501, and at post-primary level it was 15,701. Absences peaked in 2021, reaching 140,840 at primary level and 53,082 at post-primary level.

In the latest report, the absence figure for primary school students was 76,786, and at post-primary was 44,943.

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While there is “overall progress”, the report reflects a “persistent issue with school attendance in both primary and post-primary schools,” said Áine O’Keeffe, TESS National Service Director.

“The figures remain concerning that one in five students continue to miss a month or more of their school year.”

To address these issues, TESS and the Department of Education have introduced measures to try to bring the rate of absences down.

These include “Anseo”, a framework introduced in 213 schools across the country to improve attendance by identifying patterns at student, class and whole-school level.

There is also a national multimedia campaign running to highlight the importance of school attendance.

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“Increasing school attendance is the key function of TESS and we want to continue to raise awareness of the impact of non-attendance and to encourage positive behaviour change,” O’Keefe said. “Regular attendance supports learning, wellbeing, social development and a sense of belonging. When children are present and engaged in school, they are better placed to benefit from all aspects of education.”