Ageing population in Ireland will see rise of up to 58 per cent in need for family care

Need for family care in Ireland projected to rise. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The need for family carers will increase by roughly 50-60 per cent in the next 14 years, underlining a requirement for improved financial support, a report published on Thursday says.

The study from the Economic and Social Research Institute says family carers, the majority of them women, “play a central role in Ireland’s long-term care system”.

Drawing on data from Census 2022, the institute says almost 300,000 people provided regular, unpaid help or support to a family member or friend – 6 per cent of the population.

And an estimated 123,802 people aged 50 and older received family care.

“This number is projected to increase by between 49 and 58 per cent by 2040,” says the report.

Women and those aged 45–64 are most likely to provide family care and as the population ages, more likely to receive it.

“Between 2022 and 2040, the population aged 65–84 years is projected to increase by almost 60 per cent, while the population aged 85 years and older is projected to more than double.”

Family care remains the “bedrock of care”, says the report.

“A key question for policymakers is how this additional need for care can be met and whether it will come from family or formal (paid) sources, or a combination of both.

“Policy interventions should aim to ensure there is sufficient support (both financial and otherwise) available so that the type and intensity of care provided is a meaningful choice for family carers and appropriate for the needs of the care recipient.”

Given the scale of projected increases in demand for family care, it is “likely some of the additional need will require an increase in formal services,” says the report.

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Report author Sheelah Connolly said demographic change would put increasing pressure on both family carers and formal care services over the coming decade and a half.

“Policy will need to consider how best to support family carers while also ensuring that sufficient formal services are available to meet growing need.”

Minister of State for older people Kieran O’Donnell said the report reinforced the need to “continue strengthening both support for family carers and the availability of community-based and formal care services.

“This important research will help inform planning by the Department of Health and across Government, with the HSE and community and voluntary partners, to ensure our health and social care system can respond to the challenges we face in meeting future need.”

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