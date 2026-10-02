Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir- Darke in A minor, Whitlock: O living Bread, Whitlock: Here O my Lord, Preacher: The Ven. K.M. Poulton, B.A. Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG –sung by the Cathedral Choir – Annual Huguenot Commemoration Responses: Moore, Blair in B minor, Psalm: 23, Harris: Bring us, O Lord, Preacher: The Ven. K.M. Poulton, B.A. Prebendary of Swords. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Briggs: The Truro Eucharist, de Severac: Tantum Ergo, Preacher: Canon William Deverell. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalms 22-23, Howells in B Minor, Parry: My soul, there is a country . MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 6 October - Psalms 32-34, Watson in E, Poulence: Vinea mea electa. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 8 October - Psalms 41-43, Byrd: The Second Service, Lotti: Crucifixus.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/