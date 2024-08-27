CSO records ‘strong outward flow’ to Australia with 10,600 people moving there from Ireland

Some 6,400 people moved to the Republic of Ireland from Australia in the 12 months leading up to April, down from the 7,700 who did so in 2023.

There was a “strong outward flow” of people emigrating to Australia from the Republic of Ireland last year which amounted to the highest level of emigration there since 2013, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

An estimated 10,600 people moved to Australia from Ireland in the 12 months leading up to April 2024, an increase of 126 per cent from the year prior, when 4,700 emigrated there.

The figures represent the highest level of emigration to Australia since 2013, the CSO said. The figures include those travelling to Australia on the Working Holiday Visa.

Meanwhile, the number of those returning or moving to the Republic of Ireland from Australia decreased by 17 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Reacting to the data, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said there is a growing trend of teachers leaving Ireland for countries such as Australia, which has become a “significant concern”.

It said recruitment and retention challenges are exacerbated by the fact that many teachers are drawn to overseas positions where their experience and expertise are “more highly valued and rewarded”.

“The allure of better and more affordable living conditions, improved promotional opportunities, and more supportive working environments is driving talented educators abroad, leaving our schools struggling to retain sufficient teaching staff to deliver the quality learning experiences their students deserve,” a spokesman said.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which represents teachers at secondary level, said teachers are “voting with their feet” and leaving to teach elsewhere due to a lack full-time contracts or permanent positions.

It said the global recruitment and retention crisis should “even more alarming” as other jurisdictions such as Australia are recruiting teachers in the Republic, “often offering initial job security that new second-level teachers simply do not have access to here”.

“For many, travelling to Australia or elsewhere for a period of time will be a lifestyle choice, but we firmly believe that disillusionment here with the accommodation crisis and difficulty in securing full, permanent jobs are also key motivating factors,” a spokesman said.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said nursing and midwifery are “key examples of areas where the effects of emigration are being felt now and will be felt in the future”.

“It is not possible to sustain the healthcare workforce in Ireland if graduates and those starting out are not encouraged to stay and build careers here,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the conditions experienced by students in training discourage them from staying in the Republic and working under the “immense pressure of under-resourced services and overcrowded facilities”.

“It’s also clear that graduates and new entrants to these professions need to be able to find affordable and decent accommodation within a reasonable distance of their jobs.

“Nursing and midwifery are physically and mentally challenging roles, often involving long shifts. When our members are facing into long commutes and poor quality housing on top of their work pressures, it is not surprising that many consider moving abroad,” she said.

Alongside Australia, some 15,200 people left the Republic to live in the UK, up from 14,600 in 2023, while 20,500 people moved to the Republic from the UK, up from 18,400 in 2023.

Overall, the number of emigrants in the 12 months to April 2024 was the highest since the same period in 2015.

Of the 69,900 estimated emigrants, 34,700 were Irish citizens, 10,600 were EU citizens, 3,000 were UK citizens, and 21,500 were citizens of other countries including Ukraine.

Those aged between 25 and 44 accounted for 48 per cent (33,500) of all emigrants, while a further 24,600 emigrants were aged between 15 and 24.