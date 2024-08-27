Immigration to Ireland hits 17-year high as emigration also rises

The population of the State is now estimated to be 5.38 million, an increase of 98,700 on the figure recorded in 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

Some 149,200 people immigrated to Ireland in the 12 months leading up to April 2024, the highest figure in 17 years, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It was the third successive 12-month period where more than 100,000 people immigrated to the State, while the number of those who emigrated was the highest since 2015.

Of the immigrant numbers, 30,000 were returning Irish citizens, 27,000 were EU citizens, and 5,400 were UK citizens while the remaining 86,800 immigrants were citizens of other countries including Ukraine.

The number of immigrants in the 12 months to April 2024 was the highest since the year to 2007.

The population of the State is now estimated to be 5.38 million, an increase of 98,700 on the figure recorded in 2023.

This was the largest 12-month population increase in 16 years since 2008 when the population rose by 109,200.

Meanwhile, more than 69,000 people emigrated in the same period, an increase of 5,000 when compared to the same period in 2023 and the highest emigration figure since 2015, according to the CSO.

Of those, 34,700 were Irish citizens, 10,600 were EU citizens, 3,000 were UK citizens, and 21,500 were citizens of other countries including Ukraine.

There was a natural increase of 19,400 people in the State which comprised of 54,200 births and 34,800 deaths.

In April 2024, 833,300 people were living in Ireland aged 65 and over, a volume increase of 156,800 people.

More than one million people were aged between 0 and 14, a volume decrease of 4,100.

The proportion of the population living in Dublin has risen from 28.1% of the total in 2018 to 28.5% of the total in 2024 and now stands at 1,534,900 people.