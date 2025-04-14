Mayo data centre granted planning permission despite objections by locals including author Sally Rooney

In her submission, Sally Rooney described the data centre project as a 'wasteful, unnecessary and environmentally toxic proposal'. Photograph: Ellius Grace/New York Times

A large data centre has been granted planning permission in Co Mayo despite opposition from locals including author Sally Rooney.

The internationally renowned author, who lives in Mayo, was among those who made written submissions to Mayo County Council in opposition to the facility on the site of the former Asahi plant in Killala.

In her submission, Rooney described the project as a “wasteful, unnecessary and environmentally toxic proposal”.

However, the Green Party in Mayo expressed support for the proposal, arguing that data centres are important to Ireland’s digital and economic future.

Last November, Mayo Data Hub submitted a planning application to Mayo County Council for the construction of a 29,076sq m single-storey data centre building at Killala Business Park on the outskirts of the seaside village.

Following a request from the local authority, the developers provided additional information.

On Monday council planners announced their decision to grant planning permission subject to 13 conditions.

Potential further objectors have been told they have four weeks to lodge an appeal against a decision of the planning authority under Part VI of the Planning and Development Act 2000.