Well-known Co Limerick private school Glenstal Abbey set to close

Glenstal Abbey school in Co Limerick is set to close by August 2028. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

One of Ireland’s best known private schools, Glenstal Abbey in Co Limerick, is set to close after almost 100 years in operation.

Parents, students and staff were informed on Friday of the decision to wind down operations by August 2028.

The Benedictine school for boys takes day students and boarders and is seen as one of the most successful second level schools in the country.

It has a student population of just over 200 boys and its current fees are €14,950 for day pupils, €21,500 for five-day boarders and €24,000 for full boarding.

Past pupils include businessman John Magnier and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave.

“This decision has not been made suddenly, nor has it been made lightly. The Abbey has wrestled with the future of the school for many years. During that time, we have sought to support it financially, to strengthen enrolment and to consider whether changes to the school’s model could secure a sustainable future,” the school said in a statement.

“However, the environment in which Glenstal Abbey School operates has changed significantly. Demand for boarding education has declined over time, while the cost of operating a small boarding school and providing the quality of education, care and facilities expected of Glenstal has continued to rise. A detailed external assessment of the school has confirmed that the kind of school we have here at Glenstal is not sustainable into the future.”

All students will continue their education at Glenstal Abbey School as normal for the current academic year, ending in June 2027.

For the following academic year, 2027 to 2028, current second and fifth year students will complete their Junior and Senior Cycle of education, the school said.