‘It makes no sense’: Parents devastated by proposed SNA cuts in schools

Special needs assistants and parents of children with additional needs protesting outside the Dáil last February. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Criticism of policy around the allocation of special needs assistants (SNAs) to schools has argued that children did not exist in rigid categories and supports should not be taken away simply because “a child does not fit a narrow classification”.

A number of parents expressed frustration at recent plans to remove SNAs, saying the decisions often made no sense, were not in keeping with the experience of the school, or would cause damage.

A controversial review of allocations was paused by the Government in February after pushback from parents, teachers and unions.

The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their allocations were being reduced. A new circular providing a “detailed description of the range of duties and responsibilities of the evolved SNA role” is now expected to be published before the end of June.

In advance of the reversal, many parents contacted the Department of Education pleading for the decision to be reversed.

[ Special-needs assistants protest outside Leinster House demanding ‘job security’Opens in new window ]

In one message, sent to Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton, a parent said the planned removal of an SNA was “devastating”.

The parent said a review carried out by the NSCE in May 2025 “guaranteed that the school would maintain its three posts”. Due to increased enrolment numbers the following September, the school applied for a second review to “secure further hours”. This review was carried out last November and resulted in the school losing one of its SNAs, rather than gaining more support, according to the letter.

“The removal of an SNA from our school makes absolutely no sense,” the person wrote.

In another email to Michael Moynihan, Minister of State with Responsibility for Special Education, a parent said it was “deeply distressing” that their child’s school would lose two mainstream SNA posts.

“While I understand that SNA reviews are intended to ensure resources are allocated appropriately, the outcome of this particular review does not reflect the lived reality of the children in the classroom,” the email said.

Special needs assistants, parents and children protest at Leinster House in February 2026, demanding clarity from the Government. Video: Bryan O'Brien

“My child continues to have significant behavioural and emotional needs that affect their ability to fully participate in the school day without adequate support. The removal of mainstream SNA support will undoubtedly place additional strain on both my child and school staff, and it risks undermining the progress my child has worked so hard to achieve to date in their school.”

The parent said it was “particularly concerning” that SNA support appeared to “only” be assigned to children with “toileting needs, acute medical conditions or profound physical disabilities”.

“This approach fails to recognise the genuine and ongoing care needs of many children in mainstream settings whose needs may not meet [this] threshold, but nonetheless require consistent SNA support to access education safely and meaningfully. Children’s needs do not exist in rigid categories, and support should not be withdrawn simply because a child does not fit a narrow classification.”

Another parent said their child’s school was set to lose the equivalent of almost four SNA posts.

“As a parent of a non‑verbal autistic child, I have seen first-hand how essential SNA support is in helping children feel safe, understood, and confident in their learning environment.”

The parent said the decision was “particularly difficult to understand” after the Government had announced funding for 1,600 additional SNAs in Budget 2025. “At a time when national investment in special education is increasing, it is deeply troubling that our school is facing such a significant reduction.”

The emails were released via Freedom of Information. Replies sent to the parents confirmed the review was paused, pending further consideration. Many of the responses to parents said special education funding was at a record high and would bring the total number of SNAs in schools up to almost 25,000, an increase of 45 per cent since 2020.

A spokesperson said the department had engaged with various stakeholders and “conducted a comprehensive review of the role of the SNA”.