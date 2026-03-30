Education

Work on 1,400-bed student accommodation scheme in Limerick to start within months

Project is said to be the largest student accommodation programme ever undertaken outside Dublin

The National Student Accommodation Strategy for 2026-2035 aims to deliver 42,000 new beds over the next nine years. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images
The National Student Accommodation Strategy for 2026-2035 aims to deliver 42,000 new beds over the next nine years. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images
Cormac McQuinn
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Work is to start on a new €300 million 1,400-bed student accommodation scheme in Limerick within months.

The project from Whitebox Developments is said to be the largest student accommodation programme ever undertaken outside the capital and the company expects to begin work on it before the end of June.

Minister for Higher Education James Lawless welcomed the plan, saying it is an example of “how private sector investment can play a pivotal role in addressing Ireland’s student housing challenges”.

Lawless last week launched the National Student Accommodation Strategy for 2026-2035, which aims to deliver 42,000 new beds over the next nine years by encouraging private development in on-campus units.

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The planned development at Groody, Co Limerick, has been granted planning permission and is expected to alleviate student accommodation deficits in the area, which has led to long waiting lists and overcrowding.

It will be delivered in two phases, with the first – comprising 724 beds – to be completed by mid-2028. The second phase will be completed 12 months later.

In addition to the accommodation, the development will include a library, canteens, laundry facilities, a student union office and bicycle storage.

Student accommodation crisis: ‘My commute takes two hours if there are no train delays’ ]

In total, approximately 500 people will be employed during construction, with 75 people employed on an ongoing basis at the completed campus.

Martin White, managing director of Whitebox, said: “The scale of this development reflects our confidence in Limerick’s future as a thriving academic and economic hub, and our belief that students deserve access to quality, affordable, modern accommodation.”

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Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn is a Political Correspondent at The Irish Times
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