Education

Extra €19 million allocated for special needs assistants this year

Government last week paused controversial review of SNA allocations following widespread criticism

There will be no reductions to SNAs for the 2026/2027 school year, Ministers have confirmed. Photograph: iStock
Pat Leahy
Tue Feb 24 2026 - 06:081 MIN READ

An extra €19 million will be spent on special needs assistants (SNAs) this year to ensure there are no cuts to existing service provision in schools, it is understood.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State for Special Education Michael Moynihan have confirmed there will be no reductions to SNAs for the 2026/2027 school year.

The Government last week decided to pause a controversial review of SNA allocations following widespread criticism from teachers, parents and unions.

The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their allocations were being reduced.

In a new statement on Monday night, the Department of Education said Coalition leaders agreed all schools that had been reviewed by the council and allocated additional resources will receive them in the upcoming school year.

However, it was agreed that a redeployment scheme and plan for SNAs will be advanced before any further decisions are taken. Once these are agreed and published, the NCSE can begin reviews of supports to schools for the 2027/2028 academic year, the department said.

Pat Leahy

Pat Leahy

Pat Leahy is Political Editor of The Irish Times
