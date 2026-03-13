Georgia rugby caught in doping scandal as players allegedly swapped urine samples

Georgia line up for the national anthem ahead of a pool game against Australia at the 2023 World Cup. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Six Georgia rugby players and a team official have ‌committed anti-doping rule violations, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and World Rugby.

The claims come after ‌an investigation uncovered a scheme involving alleged sample substitution and advance warnings of drug tests.

The joint probe ​conducted by Wada and World Rugby, dubbed Operation Obsidian, found five instances when players allegedly swapped urine samples to avoid detection.

Wada said employees of Georgia’s national anti-doping agency, Gada, also tipped off ​players about upcoming tests.

The investigation, launched in 2023, also revealed that doping control officers ⁠failed to properly observe athletes during testing and did not witness urine ‌collection, in ​violation of anti-doping rules.

“What has been happening in Georgian rugby is outrageous and will send shock waves through Georgian sport and ⁠government, as well as ​the global game of rugby,” Wada president ​Witold Banka said in a statement.

“I want to thank Wada’s independent Intelligence & Investigations ‌team for their diligence and expertise ​in relentlessly pursuing this operation with determination and professionalism.

“I also praise World ⁠Rugby’s commitment to uncovering the ⁠facts and its ​willingness to work collaboratively with Wada to deliver this strong result for rugby.”

World Rugby said the six players and a member of team support personnel were charged and sanctioned in relation to an “orchestrated scheme involving recreational drugs and sample substitution”.

“The investigation was triggered when irregularities in urine samples ‌were identified by World ⁠Rugby’s athlete passport management programme, covering an extended period of time prior to the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 in France,” World ‌Rugby said.

The ​scandal has also prompted Wada to lose confidence in ​Gada, with Banka warning that “wholesale changes must now be made by the relevant authorities”.