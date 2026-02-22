Schools and families warn of ‘breaking point’ over possible cuts to SNA allocations

Parents, SNAs, teachers and principals responded to an Irish Times reader call-out after a controversial review of SNA allocations was paused. Stock photograph: Getty Images

Elaine French says her two sons “could not access education safely and meaningfully” without the support of their full-time special needs assistants (SNAs).

The 48-year-old, who lives in Bannow, Co Wexford, says Government uncertainty around SNA allocations is causing “real and unnecessary stress” for families like hers who are “already carrying a huge load”.

Two of her five sons, Roan (7) and Conn (13), have autism and attend St Joseph’s National School in Ballymitty, Co Wexford.

“When schools were informed they were losing SNA posts, that was not simply a review,” she said. “That was children like mine facing September without the support that allows them to attend school.

“We are repeatedly told there are no cuts overall, but redistribution still has consequences. If a school loses a post, a child loses support. That is the lived reality for families like mine.”

French was one of many parents, SNAs, teachers and principals who responded to an Irish Times reader call-out after a controversial review of SNA allocations was paused following widespread criticism.

The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their allocations were being reduced.

Roan and Conn French at St Joseph's National School in Ballymitty, Co Wexford.

While her school was not one of the 194 told their allocations were being cut, French says parents in similar situations are “exhausted” and are “constantly required to defend our children’s rights to access education”.

Audrey McCarthy, principal of the school Roan and Conn attend, does not accept that SNAs are an “added support”, but rather the “foundation that allows inclusion to exist in any real and meaningful way”.

She says staff at St Joseph’s National School would be at an “absolute breaking point” without SNAs.

“They are the backbone of the care, dignity and daily support that children with special educational needs rely on every single day,” said McCarthy.

“Every child has a right to an education, but for many pupils that right can only be realised when an SNA is there beside them, helping them regulate, communicate, participate and feel safe enough to learn.”

McCarthy has worked in education for 27 years and says schools have changed “dramatically” in that time, adding: “The level and complexity of need we now see on a daily basis is unlike anything we experienced in the past.”

She says significant progress has been made in the area of child diagnoses, but “thousands more are still waiting for assessments while schools do everything possible to support them in the meantime”.

The principal added: “Did no one foresee that increased identification of need would require increased support? Was there no forward planning? Because the reality on the ground is that schools are being asked to meet growing and increasingly complex needs without the staffing required to do so safely or sustainably.”

One of the SNAs at St Joseph’s National School is Deborah Fitzharris. Having worked in the role for almost a year, she says it has “completely opened my eyes to the level of need”.

The 41-year-old worked in finance previously and switched careers as she wanted a more “rewarding job”.

She said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s saddened me a little that at the time I’ve decided to change careers, this has happened.

“I’m lucky enough that I can get a job in another field if this happens, but I’m genuinely so sad for the children. Unfortunately, they don’t have a choice.”

Martina O’Donovan, a 53-year-old from west Cork, recently switched careers to become an SNA, saying she wanted to “do something meaningful”.

“My own sister has a special need and I saw all the care she got during her lifetime. I just wanted to give something back,” she said.

O’Donovan, who previously worked in marketing, recently completed work experience for her SNA course. This was split between primary and secondary level.

“There is no way schools could run properly without the help, cooperation and assistance of the SNAs I have witnessed,” she said.

O’Donovan added that teachers “depend on the SNAs to help them run the class”.

“SNAs need to be appreciated, not treated like they are subject to requirements,” she said.

Several parents described SNAs as “crucial” and “essential”, saying they are “advocates” and “anchors” for their children.

Michelle Royce says her 10-year-old son, Nathan, would not be able to attend school without the support of his SNA.

“If she wasn’t there and he had a meltdown in the classroom, the whole class would have to be evacuated for safety,” she said.

While her son is unlikely to lose his SNA, Royce – who is based in Gneeveguilla, Co Kerry – is concerned potential cuts to allocations at the school could have knock-on effects, including on sick cover. This could lead to days when Nathan has to stay home.

“Then we don’t get a rest during the day, which, with little other respite options on offer, means we burn out faster,” she said.

Alongside helping Nathan to regulate and assisting him with personal care, she describes the “simple things” her son’s SNA does. This includes asking his classmates to play with him in the yard “as he cannot ask himself”.