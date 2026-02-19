Education

Have your say: What role does an SNA play in your life?

Review of special needs assistant allocations has been paused after criticism

A controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations is being paused after criticism from teachers, parents and unions. Image: iStock
A controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations is being paused after criticism from teachers, parents and unions. Image: iStock
Thu Feb 19 2026 - 12:331 MIN READ

A controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations is being paused after criticism from teachers, parents and unions.

The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their allocations were being reduced.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton had indicated that the reviews would continue but said on Tuesday that she would pause the process having listened to issues raised by parents and school communities.

Are there SNAs in your local school? We would like to hear from parents and families about the role SNAs play in their lives and those of their children.

READ MORE

Have your say: Have you considered egg-freezing? Is it viable in Ireland?

Share your story of bidding on property in Ireland

Are you an Irish person in the US concerned about Ice raids? Share your story

Have your say: How have you found motherhood after 40?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education