Have your say: What role does an SNA play in your life?

A controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations is being paused after criticism from teachers, parents and unions.

The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their allocations were being reduced.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton had indicated that the reviews would continue but said on Tuesday that she would pause the process having listened to issues raised by parents and school communities.

