Live reaction: Leaving Cert business paper gets thumbs-up from teachers and students

Leaving Cert: Business (9.30-12.20) and Art, Visual Studies (2-4.30pm)

Junior Cycle: German (9.30-11.30) and Wood Technology (1.30-3pm)

Leaving Cert business: great choice and topical questions

The early reaction to the Leaving Cert business exam, which ends shortly, is positive.

Textbook author and former teacher Gavin Duffy says students continued to have great choice in the short questions section, being able to answer eight from 12.

However, he says this section stood out as “the most challenging part of the paper for students” given its focus on questions from units six and seven, which are areas many students may not have focused on too much in their revision.

“That said, the level of choice available still gave most students a solid chance to get off the mark well early on in their paper,” he says.

Leaving Cert business, higher level, section 1:

“The ABQ had no real surprises for students and should have been approachable for them – the examiner looked for content that we’ve seen in recent years so a student well prepared would have been able to handle it well.”

In part B, students were asked to evaluate areas where ‘Inis Bia’ lacked control – specifically credit, stock, quality, and financial control – which was a @fair ask for those familiar with the topic”. Duffy says the ABQ text provided good clear links to each area for students.

“The long questions were well-balanced and offered students a broad range of options,” he says.

Leaving Cert business, higher level, sections 2 and 3:

Overall, Duffy feels most students will have been very satisfied with the questions and the topics covered.

“The examiner tied in plenty of current issues, such as the benefits and challenges of high employment and barriers to free trade,” he says.

“Stimulus materials were accessible and relevant, including a hotel that hosts Debs events and Glanbia’s acquisition of the whey protein brand Optimum Nutrition.”

The application-based questions were also well-designed, he says, with students asked to apply the global marketing mix and complete a SWOT analysis for a product of their own choice.

“This gave them a strong opportunity to apply what they’ve learned using real business examples, and to demonstrate a solid understanding of the course content,” he says.

First look: Junior Cycle German exam paper

Thousands of Junior Cycle students have now completed their common level German exam, which included an aural.

You can view the paper below:

A student writes: ‘We were left completely shaken’

Yesterday’s Leaving Cert history paper was seen by teachers and students alike as especially difficult.

We were struck by a message sent to us by a student this morning, describing the level of upset and distress caused to many who sat the exam. The identity of the student is known to us, but the invididual has asked to remain anonymous:

I wanted to email you to discuss the devastating experience that was the leaving cert History paper yesterday.

I am a H1 student who studied well over 32 essay titles across 12 large topics for this year’s Leaving cert. I have given countless hours to the subject and have consistently averaged a H1 at 95 percent throughout all my class tests and scored 96 percent on my History mock. Out of all the students who sat the exam this year, I do believe wholeheartedly that with all the effort I put in that I was a strong candidate to receive a H1 however this years exam completely crushed my hopes.

To say that everyone was devastated opening the paper would be an understatement. I have never seen the swarms of students leaving the hall who would be scoring the top grades alongside me, left utterly demoralised from the ridiculous essay titles offered across the sections. We have the most thorough and excellent history teacher and yet we were left completely shaken by the choice on the paper.

Not only did the paper break convention with ignoring anniversaries, prioritising personality essays and abandoning many case studies, but the paper also added essays that have never come up before on topics that would not even stretch across 3 paragraphs and repeated topics that came up last year. Many people left well over an hour early, and those who did leave were left extremely upset in the corridors. For many of us this was our first non-core subject exam, leaving us rather shaken at what the next few exams will bring.

I am just as equally prepared for my other subjects and average a similar grade in Art, Classics and English however yesterday’s paper has completely shaken me up. All the nerves that I had from the start of the exams have returned and even after all the work I’ve done over the past few months, my moral has been obliterated.

I wanted to share my experience because if a H1 student such as myself struggled badly with the paper, I cannot even fathom how other students across the country are feeling. I was sure that the SEC wants students’ grades to reflect all the hard work they have put in over the past few years, however it felt that yesterday’s exam was an exercise to prove that regardless of what was studied, there was more in the minefield to blow apart any confidence we had.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Student