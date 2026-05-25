Are there opportunities for students to explore entrepreneurship while studying?

Entrepreneurship can begin with small steps such as joining a competition, taking part in a workshop or exploring an idea alongside studies. Photograph: Getty Images

Question

I always thought entrepreneurship was something people did later in life, not during university. Are there opportunities for students to explore this while studying?

Answer

When many people think about university, they imagine lectures, exams and, ultimately, a pathway into a job. But, increasingly, higher education is also becoming a place where students can explore another option: creating opportunities for themselves.

Student entrepreneurship is no longer a niche activity. Across Irish universities there is a growing focus on helping students test ideas, solve real-world problems and, in some cases, develop start-ups while they are still studying. Many students and parents may not realise the extent of these opportunities.

Importantly, this is not just for business students or those with a fully formed idea. It is open to students from all disciplines, science, engineering, arts, health and social sciences, etc, who are interested in turning ideas into practical solutions.

University College Dublin’s NovaUCD student enterprise competition has supported more than 220 students. The programme provides workshops, mentoring and hands-on experience in areas such as understanding customer needs, developing products and pitching ideas.

Similar support exists across the country. At University College Cork, for example, the Ignite programme helps students develop ideas into viable businesses, offering mentoring, networks and practical support. Some ventures have gone on to create jobs and operate internationally.

Entrepreneurship is not about stepping away from academic study; it is about extending its impact. Students can test ideas in a relatively low-risk environment, collaborate across disciplines and connect with industry

For students, the impact can be significant. Some go on to build successful ventures, while others gain experience that shapes their future direction. A past participant developed an e-scooter idea that became Zipp Mobility, now operating across Ireland and beyond. More recently, a student-led start-up called Athena has been developing an AI-based tool to help candidates prepare for interviews.

However, the real value of these programmes lies not just in the number of companies created, but in the skills students develop. These include creative thinking, communication, teamwork and the ability to navigate uncertainty, skills that are increasingly valued across all career paths, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the world of work.

Many student-led ideas also focus on real-world challenges, including climate action, health and social issues. Universities provide an environment where students from different disciplines can work together, combining technical knowledge with creativity and problem-solving.

Even at doctoral level, this shift is becoming more visible. While a PhD is often associated with academia, many graduates go on to work across industry and the public sector, with some starting their own ventures.

Joseph Tannian is a PhD student at the University of Galway researching how the body responds to implanted drug delivery systems, with the aim of improving treatment for people living with chronic conditions. Alongside his doctoral work, he took part in Start100, a student entrepreneurship programme designed to help early-stage ideas take shape. Through this, he began to consider how his research could be translated into a practical solution for patients. His project is now progressing through the university’s innovation supports, exploring how these advances could be developed into a real-world medical device.

Entrepreneurship is not about stepping away from academic study; it is about extending its impact. Students can test ideas in a relatively low-risk environment, collaborate across disciplines and connect with industry. Students are increasingly encouraged to ask not only “What am I learning?” but also “How could this make a difference in the real world?”

Entrepreneurship can begin with small steps such as joining a competition, taking part in a workshop or exploring an idea alongside studies. It is about developing a mindset, one that values initiative, problem-solving and adaptability. These qualities are highly valued by employers across all sectors.

askbrian@irishtimes.com